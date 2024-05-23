With the ever-growing popularity of e-books and audio stories, most would think print media is falling by the wayside. But to David Weaver, there’s nothing better than holding a real book in his hands and feeling the story grow with every turn of the page.

“There’s just something about that tactile feeling,” Weaver said. “You’re not looking at a screen, nothing like that. You can’t replace the printed word.”

Weaver is the executive director of the Ohioana Library Association, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and celebrating Ohio authors. After nearly two decades with Ohioana, Weaver is set to retire on June 1 and owes his long tenure of leadership — during which he helped pioneer Ohio’s biggest book festival — to his love of reading, writing and the Buckeye state.

“What’s not to like about books and authors?” Weaver said. “I’ve always told people, if you love books and reading, the Ohioana Library is the place for you.”

It started in 2005 when Weaver — whose novel “Black Diva of the Thirties: The Life of Ruby Elzy” had just been published the previous year — was approached about becoming the association’s first-ever development director, he said.

“Of course, I said yes,” Weaver said. “Not only am I a fundraiser, but I’m an Ohio author. That’s what I was all about.”

Since then, Weaver said he has been an integral part of the association, which seeks to “promote, preserve, and increase awareness of Ohio literature,” according to its website. One of the most notable ways the association achieves this mission is through its annual Ohioana Book Festival, which was originally launched by Weaver in 2007.

“I started scoping around and found out Ohio didn’t have its own book festival,” Weaver said. “I thought, to be true to our mission, we’d create a book festival exclusive to Ohio authors and illustrators.”

Since its debut, Weaver said the book festival has increased from 10 authors its first year to over 120 at this year’s event — which took place on April 20 — making it the single largest one-day event celebrating Ohio authors and books in the entire state.

Miram Nordine, the association’s program coordinator and a 2020 Ohio State alum, is one of the lead masterminds behind ensuring the festival can unfold every year. She was hired by Weaver in October 2021 and said she’ll never forget when he reached out to her about the position.

“He’s really been a great mentor,” Nordine said. “He’s shown me that I’m capable of more than I’d ever thought.”

Nordine said the book festival is truly about bringing Ohio book lovers and local authors together.

“It’s really where we get to connect with our community,” Nordine said.

That connection can be seen in more ways than one. John Sullivan, president of Ohioana’s Board of Trustees and a 1996 Ohio State alum, said he’s seen it in his own daughter after they attended their very first book festival together.

After getting a book signed at the festival, the then-11-year-old Chloe Sullivan was hooked, her father said. Since then, she’s returned every year.

“I’ve seen that situation play out hundreds of times over the course of my work with Ohioana,” John Sullivan said. “It’s just inspiring.”

That connection is what Weaver said he had hoped for when he introduced the book festival nearly 17 years ago, and though he’s leaving Ohioana in June, he’s certainly made his mark on not only Columbus’ literary scene, but also Ohio’s.

“David’s contribution that stands out to me the most is his advocacy,” John Sullivan said. “He really understands its mission and has a vision for what the organization was, is and could be.”