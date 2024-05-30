Where I’m From may have its clothing in storefronts around the country, but Columbus will always be the company’s truest home.

Where I’m From is set to host its first-ever warehouse sale event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. at BASH! by Young + Wild, located at 679 High St. The event has been organized in cooperation with the Worthington Farmers Market, which will take place at the same time on High Street in downtown Worthington.

Jamie Stumph, director of merchandising at Where I’m From, said though this is the first event of its kind for the clothing brand, it is something she and the company have been hoping to do for a long time.

“We have been sitting on some of this product for quite a while, unsure as to what we wanted to do with it,” Stumph said. “A lot of these items are ones that have slight imperfections — maybe a shirt was supposed to be printed front and back, and the print shop mistook it and only printed it on the front, or they didn’t print both of the print colors and they only printed one. We hold ourselves to very high standards for what we are going to put into any of our stores, so we’ve held onto that product in hopes that we would do something like this one day.”

Stumph said the event will not only include Ohio-related products, but will also feature out-of-state products as well as merchandise available for purchase in Dick’s Sporting Goods, Designer Shoe Warehouse and the brand’s online store.

“I think it’ll be a fun mix for our customer base, and it’s the lowest prices we’ve ever been able to offer,” Stumph said.

The items sold at the event will be priced — ranging from $8 to $20 — and organized in bins by product type, Stumph said. She said one bin will have crewneck T-shirts and long sleeves, another will have women’s products that include cropped, relaxed and scoop-neck tank tops along with women’s crewnecks and another bin will have fleece products that include hoodies, sweatshirts and joggers.

Accessories like hats, koozies and stickers as well as current best-selling products will likewise be available for purchase, Stumph said.

“We will also be offering some of our current bestsellers that are living in stores right now, with no imperfections, at a standard 25% off, which is a lower price than we would typically do in stores,” Stumph said. “It’s another opportunity for our customers to get the product that is currently selling on the floor at a lower price point.”

Worthington is a very special place for the company, Stumph said.

“We are headquartered in Worthington, so actually the event space is located just five minutes down the road from our office, and to be able to partner and do it during the Worthington Farmers Market is a great opportunity for us to really get out into the community,” Stumph said. “We are all about celebrating where we’re from, so I think to be able to interact with our customers and celebrate exactly where we are from, in Worthington, is really great.”

But the company’s love for Worthington’s community doesn’t end there. Stumph and other company representatives said they have invited some of their favorite local vendors to join them during the event.

“Vellabox is a local candle company that we actually sell in our stores as well. We’ve partnered with them for about two years and made our own custom candles with them so we’re really excited to have them as a part of the day too,” Stumph said. “The Buckeye Lady, who is also a popular Worthington business, she’s just right down High Street as well, she’s actually going to set up at the warehouse sale with us as well that day.”

Bri Ellis, CEO of Vellabox Candles, said Vellabox and Where I’m From have partnered with each other for nearly two years and have created four different collections of unique candles over that time period.

“We had actually known the director of merchandising, Jamie [Stumph], and she was really interested in our candles, and we had met up to talk about initial scent ideas and it all started from there,” Ellis said. “It was a local connection that blossomed into a long-term partnership.”

Ellis said when Stumph reached out to her about participating in the event, it was easy to say yes.

“We really enjoy working with our local vendors, and it’s really cool that both of our brands are Columbus-based,” Ellis said. “We’re excited to exercise our local roots and really excited to meet more people. It’s their first-ever warehouse sale, so we’re just excited to be a part of it.”

Alicia Hindman, CEO and founder of The Buckeye Lady, said she was excited to have been invited by Where I’m From to take part in the event.

“We agreed because both our brands signify the importance of hometown pride,” Hindman said. “There is nothing more Ohio than buckeyes and hometown nostalgia, and symbols are the pillars behind Where I’m From.”

The first 30 customers to shop the warehouse sale will also receive a swag bag that includes not only Where I’m From products, but also items from other local vendors, including The Buckeye Lady and Vellabox, Stumph said.

Stumph said she hopes this is not the last time Where I’m From will host sale events like this one.

“If we see success and attraction behind this one, we would absolutely love to do more pop-ups similar to this all around Columbus,” Stumph said. “That is something we are super optimistic about and I’m hopeful that we will be able to do that.”

The event is cashless, only credit card and mobile payments will be accepted. For more information, visit Where I’m From’s website.