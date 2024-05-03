Head coach Jake Diebler and Ohio State aren’t done adding talent to their basketball roster.

The Buckeyes are adding frontcourt help with former Duke forward Sean Stewart, who is set to transfer to Ohio State for the 2024-25 season, according to an Ohio State men’s basketball Instagram post.

Now, Stewart, a former five-star recruit to the Blue Devils, will play his second season of collegiate basketball in Columbus. The 6-foot-9, 227-pound forward will give the Buckeyes some much-needed depth.

Stewart visited Ohio State Saturday and reportedly took visits to Cincinnati and Georgetown before ultimately deciding to join the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes have now landed two five-star transfers this offseason, with Stewart joining former Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw in the frontcourt.

Stewart’s acquisition comes just eight days after former Ohio State center Felix Okpara committed to play for the Tennesee Volunteers.

Stewart, a Windermere, Florida native, played in 33 games for Duke last season, averaging 2.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals in 8.4 minutes per game.

Stewart began his high school career at Windermere High School in Lake Butler, Florida, where he averaged 20.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and shot 52% from the field.

For his final high school season, Stewart transferred to Florida’s Montverde Academy before committing to play his freshman season for the Blue Devils. Out of high school, Stewart was ranked the No. 21 player nationally, the No. 6 power forward and the No. 2 player from the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.

Ohio State still has one available scholarship to allot, meaning Diebler and the Buckeyes will likely add one more transfer to the program.