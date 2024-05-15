Ohio State spring 2024 graduate and outside hitter Jacob Pasteur was named a finalist for two awards by Off the Block, a program that consists of coaches and media that votes on NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball awards.

Pasteur earned finalist nominations for the 2024 Karch Kiraly Award and the 2024 Dain Blanton Diversity Award Wednesday morning, according to an athletic department press release.

The Off the Block awards are voted on by over 20 NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball coaches as well as “volleyball media,” the press release states.

The Karch Kiraly Award is given to the top outside attacker in the regular season of NCAA Division I-II. The Dain Blanton Diversity Award is given to the best NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball players of minority ethnicity.

In the 2024 season, Pasteur was named to the American Volleyball Coaching Association (AVCA) and First Team All-Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) for the third consecutive year.

Pasteur led Ohio State with 390 kills and 63 aces, while managing to finish fourth (1,492) and second (162) in Buckeyes’ all-time history for those respective categories.

Off the Block will announce the winners of the Kiraly and Blanton awards — as well as the recipients of the nine other accolades — in the coming weeks on its website.

This story was updated May 15 at 5:47 p.m. to correctly identify Jacob Pasteur as a recent graduate, not a senior.