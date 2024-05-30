Among the most common complaints about modern-day Hollywood is the sentiment that great movie franchises are not left to stand alone and are often diluted with unnecessary prequels, sequels and reboots.

When the trailer for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” came out in November 2023, there certainly was a shared disgruntlement among some fans of the widely acclaimed 2015 film “Mad Max: Fury Road,” most of whom lamented that studio executives just don’t know when to let a good thing end.

Fortunately for fans of “Mad Max” and the broader action genre, “Furiosa” is a wholeheartedly authentic, thrillingly absurdist addition to the “Mad Max” saga.

“Furiosa” is set in a post-apocalyptic, desert Australia where scarce water and gasoline to fuel modified war vehicles are the new currencies needed for survival. The film documents the life of titular character Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Emma”) as she adapts to harsh dystopian conditions and rises up in the ranks of remaining brutalist civilizations.

In particular, “Furiosa” focuses on the protagonist’s complex relationship with a warlord named Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), who kidnapped her at a young age and continues to haunt her new-found life through his increased aggressions with rivals.

Among the concerns felt by fans upon hearing the announcement of “Furiosa” was Taylor-Joy replacing Charlize Theron, who previously played Furiosa in “Fury Road.” In retrospect, that should’ve been the least of anyone’s worries, as Taylor-Joy delivered another stunning performance, cementing herself as one of the best working actresses today.

What was especially distinct about this role was Furiosa’s lack of dialogue — Taylor-Joy essentially doesn’t have any dialogue until about two hours into the film; instead, she relies on a combination of subtle looks and gestures, paired with expertly choreographed cinematography, to illustrate her innermost thoughts.

Hemsworth foils Taylor-Joy well as Dementus, a role he seemed born to play, as he imbued just the right mix of cowardice and charisma into the character to create a truly scene-grabbing villain.

A special shout-out in the acting department is also needed for Alyla Browne, who played the adolescent version of “Furiosa” so indistinguishably from the present-day character that it’s hard to imagine she wasn’t simply a young Taylor-Joy in disguise.

Another gripe voiced leading up to “Furiosa’s” release was the supposed overuse of tacky CGI in the prequel, born out of a fundamentally incorrect belief that “Fury Road” relied mostly on practical effects.

Luckily, when seen on the big screen, “Furiosa” looks every bit as good as “Fury Road,” if not better, and the one or two times where the CGI looks a little spotty do not detract from the overall visual masterpiece. If anything, they help to add to the over-the-top feel of the franchise.

Another important aspect of the cinematography that made “Fury Road” so beloved is the sense of scale director George Miller and his team achieved in the desert backdrop. That depth is equally achieved in “Furiosa.”

A typical pitfall of direct prequels is that audience members can reasonably guess what’s going to happen across the story based on information they already know from previous installments. But “Furiosa” does just enough to keep the overall saga of “Mad Max” feeling freshly weird, blending a copious amount of have-to-see-to-believe action sequences with world-building, while also incorporating a darker tone than the previous films.

The biggest obstacle “Furiosa” faces is the impossible task of living up to the masterpiece that was “Fury Road,” and while it may not tread in its predecessor’s tracks, all in all, “Furiosa” is a spectacle that demands to be witnessed in theaters.

Rating: 4/5