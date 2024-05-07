One person is dead and one person is injured after the Columbus Division of Police received reports of a shooting in the 400 block of East 13th Avenue around 8:38 p.m. Saturday.

The individual who died was later identified as Jerry Harper Jr., a 54-year-old man from Columbus. The individual who was injured was later identified as Derek Miller, a 42-year-old man from Columbus.

The police report states that upon arriving on the scene at 430 E. 13th Ave., Miller was found lying down outside with two gunshot wounds. Two other individuals were present at the scene, and the report states one claimed Harper shot Miller and fled the scene.

Officers then found Harper at a nearby location with a gunshot wound to the jaw and a firearm in his vehicle with blood on it.

Medics transported both Harper and Miller to Grant Medical Center, where Harper was pronounced dead.

The individual who alleged Harper had shot Miller is a suspect in the CPD’s ongoing investigation, the report states.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the CPD’s Homicide Division at 614-645-4730 or submit an anonymous tip to 614-461-8477.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is obtained.