Ohio State fired head softball coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly, the athletic department announced Monday.

“On behalf of the department, I want to thank Kelly for her leadership of the program and for the positive impact, both on and off the field, on the many student-athletes who wore the scarlet and gray during her tenure,” said Mike Penner, executive associate director of athletics.

The press release did not provide a specific reason for Kovach Schoenly’s departure.

In her 12 years at the helm of Buckeye softball, Kovach Schoenly held a 367-226-1 record overall. This past season, the team finished the year with a record of 31-20 (12-11 Big Ten).

Kovach Schoenly has been a collegiate head coach for 18 seasons total and possesses a career record of 554-375-2. She began her head coaching career at Miami University, where she spent six seasons before leaving for Columbus.

According to the athletic department, a search for Ohio State’s next softball head coach will begin immediately.