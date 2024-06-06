The university officially appointed Kent Barnett as dean at the Moritz College of Law on Tuesday. Beginning August 15, Barnett will take over from acting dean L. Camille Hébert, who was appointed in February.

Barnett is currently the associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Georgia School of Law. During his time at the University of Georgia, Barnett oversaw the school’s academic programs and student affairs. He is an “ardent supporter” of accessible and affordable public education, according to Ohio State’s announcement.

“In addition to his administrative and scholarly experience, Kent brings a deep, strategic focus on reducing student debt and fostering access and affordability for law students from all backgrounds,” said Karla Zadnik, Ohio State interim executive vice president and provost.

As the associate dean at the University of Georgia School of Law, Barnett hosted lunches with student leaders to address concerns and improve inclusivity within the law school. He also led a program titled “Common Grounds,” which invited students to have difficult, civil conversations on controversial topics, per a Tuesday release from the Moritz College of Law.

Additionally, Barnett received the C. Ronald Ellington Award for Excellence in Teaching from the University of Georgia in 2021, an award selected annually by the School’s third-year law students who are members of the Student Bar Association, as stated on the University of Georgia School of Law’s website.

Barnett, who was born in Kentucky, was a visiting assistant professor of law at the University of Kentucky before moving to the University of Georgia in 2012. He has a Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in art history from Centre College in Kentucky.

Barnett’s work has been cited by numerous administrative law casebooks and federal district and appellate courts. His research focuses on the separation of powers in the federal administrative state, administrative adjudication and judicial review of agency action, according to the Tuesday Moritz College of Law release.

Barnett also serves as an appointed public member of the Administrative Conference of the United States, an independent federal agency whose mission is “to identify ways to improve the procedures by which federal agencies protect the public interest and determine the rights, privileges, and obligations of private persons,” per its website.