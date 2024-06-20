Sophomore guard Taison Chatman spent an early portion of his freshman year fighting through a meniscus injury, causing him to miss a majority of the Buckeyes’ preseason. Now, his rocky college basketball career just got rockier.

Chatman will miss the entire 2024-25 season after he suffered a knee injury during a summer workout that required surgery, the athletic department announced in a Wednesday press release.

“I’m incredibly sad for Taison that he’s going to miss the entire year,” head coach Jake Diebler said in Wednesday’s press release. “After a tough start to his collegiate career, he worked his way back and played a role for us at the end of last season. He continued that development this spring and was working out really well. I was looking forward to watching him take the next step this year. But I know he’ll work hard and get back to form as soon as he can.”

In his first year at Ohio State, Chatman appeared in 16 games, tallying 15 points and five total assists.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound guard saw game action in nine of 2024’s final 11 games. Chatman, however, could not carve out minutes consistently and never saw double-digit minutes in a game during his freshman year.

Chatman announced his return to Columbus for a second season via an April 11 X post, likely anticipating an increased role under Diebler and off the bench.

A Minneapolis native, Chatman arrived at Ohio State as a four-star guard and the No. 33 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports’ website.

A new addition to the squad’s roster is expected soon, as Ohio State men’s basketball still has one scholarship available for the forthcoming 2024-25 season.