Former president Donald Trump has selected Ohio State alum and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential nominee come November.

Trump announced his pick for running mate Monday at 2:04 p.m. via a post on Truth Social, Trump’s own social media platform. In the post, Trump stated Vance is the person “best suited” to take on this role.

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond,” Trump stated.

According to his Britannica biography, Vance graduated from Ohio State in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy. He then went onto Yale Law School, from where he graduated with a law degree in 2013.

Vance was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, officially beginning his term Jan. 3, 2023, according to Senate.gov web page. Prior to becoming an Ohio senator, Vance gained national recognition for his bestselling 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”