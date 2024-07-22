President Joe Biden’s race for another term in the White House is officially over.

Biden announced his resignation via a Sunday X statement, asserting he “will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about [his] decision.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a separate Sunday X post, Biden went on to support Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement nominee.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

This decision comes after leading members of the Democratic Party raised alarm over Biden’s performance against former President Donald Trump at the June 27 presidential debate, his ability to win the election and his impact on the ranks of Democrats in Congress.

Read on to see what Ohio State community members think of this development in the 2024 election and what prompted Biden’s choice.

Elliot Slotnick, professor emeritus in the Department of Political Science, said in an email that “while clearly the nomination was [Biden’s] to hold onto,” his unprecedented withdrawal “changes everything.”

“The election campaign has been scrambled. Election Campaign ‘24 1.0 is over and Election ‘24 2.0 has just begun,” Slotnick said. “For the Trump campaign, the question must be raised of whether they acted too hastily in going with J.D. Vance, a controversial and inexperienced [year-and-a-half] senator with a strong MAGA profile for the VP position and, as well, whether Trump’s strident nomination acceptance speech, despite the unity message that was foreshadowed, was a big misstep.”

Slotnick said Biden’s health was most likely a factor in his decision.

“Foremost, I don’t think he would have withdrawn had he not recognized on some level that he was diminished, both physically and cognitively,” Slotnick said. “I’m younger than he is, have been retired for over a decade and know that I am. That doesn’t mean he couldn’t have functioned well as President, but campaigning well, holding press conferences, being under a microscope every day is another matter.”

Adam Geiger, an executive member of Ohio State College Republicans and a second-year in political science, said in an email Biden dropped out of the race because “Democratic elites have realized [Biden] cannot defeat” Trump.

Slotnick said the pushback Biden received from Democratic colleagues, a need to protect his legacy, personal factors with his family and close advisors, concern over his status in the polls and his perceived threat of the MAGA movement also contributed to his withdrawal.

In terms of Biden’s endorsement of Harris and her new run for the nomination, Slotnick said Harris will be “an extremely attractive candidate in the general election.”

“She is a strong, independent Black woman who knows how to press an argument,” Slotnick said. “She will, without question, get under Donald Trump’s skin and draw him into unforced errors, making statements that raise questions about who he is, for those who don’t already know, and what he knows, for those who can’t see. With a strong VP nominee, a Harris ticket will form a sharp contrast to Trump/Vance.”

Regarding Harris’ nomination, Geiger said he feels confident that she cannot beat Trump in the general election.

“If Vice President Harris is installed as the nominee, she will fare just as poorly as [Biden] has, attempting to defend the record of their disastrous administration,” Geiger said.

Geiger said Trump will have no problem going up against a new Democratic candidate, whether it is Harris or not.

“Regardless of the Democratic nominee, President Trump will have no issue communicating his message of strength and prosperity to the American people,” Geiger said.

Jo Baldwin — president of Ohio State College Democrats and a fourth-year in international relations, Russian and psychology — said in a text message that Biden has “demonstrated his commitment and loyalty to the Democratic Party and Americans throughout his presidency.”

“We believe he has the best intentions for Ohioans and Americans by stepping down,” Baldwin said. “We believe Biden has listened to his fellow Americans and we are committed to showing unity going into November as we strive to win the House, Senate and Presidency. The most important part of any organization is listening to your membership and Biden has listened. Going forward into this election, we know that we need to fight for Americans and Ohioans, and we will continue to support candidates that have our best interests.”