The Ohio State University Police Department — or OSUPD — has expanded its Joint Patrol Program with the Columbus Division of Police — also known as CPD — to improve safety and resources for students living off campus.

Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said the expansion adds four new cruisers to the Joint Patrol unit, allowing for more police presence in the areas surrounding campus.

“Joint Patrol is a partnership which pairs officers from both OSUPD and CPD and focuses on the off-campus area known as the University District,” Hedman said in an email.

According to the Ohio State Department of Public Safety website, the program — which was reinstated in 2022 after its suspension following the retirement of its only OSUPD officer — initially added three OSUPD officers and a partnership with CPD. Now, Hedman said there are eight officers total.

“The program adds additional patrols in the neighborhood with four OSUPD and four CPD officers riding together in pairs, four nights a week,” Hedman said.

OSUPD officer Thomas Schneider said the program’s expansion was possible because of the growth in OSUPD’s staffing since 2018.

Hedman agreed.

“Since 2018, they’ve gone from 56 sworn police to an authorized strength of 75,” Hedman said. “So, as you add more officers, you’re able to then add additional resources in the off-campus area too.”

Schneider said providing these services to the University District is a key focus for this program, especially since there has been an increase in students moving to the area throughout recent years.

“This year, there is an epic number of students [moving] to campus,” Schneider said. “More and more of our students are living off campus, whether it’s first years or later, and we’re looking to better serve them.”

Schneider said the partnership allows for the sharing of information between OSUPD and CPD. Due to expansion of personnel and patrolling power, both departments can swiftly exchange details regarding crime trends and local safety issues, Schneider said.

“Sharing information in real time, at a low level where it is happening live, is so critical in policing,” Schneider said. “By us being able to rapidly share that information about trends, or problems, or an issue that pops up that needs to be addressed, we can have all of us be made aware of it immediately.”

CPD spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said this communication between departments has also helped alleviate stress the law enforcement process has caused victims in previous semesters.

“The Joint Patrol team was able to walk the victims through the investigation process and answer questions immediately,” Fuqua said in an email referencing last year’s patrol unit. “Oftentimes, follow-up or getting answers from a responding officer can take an extended period of time.”

The expansion of the Joint Patrol Program is combined with other measures to improve safety in the University District, as Schneider said many electronic resources provided by the university are used to monitor these areas.

“I think it’s important to add that the university added the light towers, the license plate readers and the Buckeye Block Watch,” Schneider said. “There’s a lot of non-sworn personnel that are also in the area that are helping share information to make campus safe and keep campus safe.”

Buckeye Block Watch comprises a team of non-sworn security who do not carry firearms, do not have arrest powers and patrol off-campus communities, according to an April 1, 2022 Ohio State news article.

They are trained in mental health responses, first aid and CPR, the website states.