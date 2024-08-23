The Philosophical Corner is a monthly column dedicated to the exposure and discussion of philosophy.

Welcome, amateur philosophers of Ohio State.

At its core, this column aims to spark interest in philosophy among the younger generation. It enables readers to think critically, evaluate numerous different arguments and eventually challenge their own perceptions about life at large.

In our own little philosophical corner, disagreements and rebuttals are heartily encouraged. Without any further ado, let’s unpack the ever-elusive pursuit of happiness.

Emotion may be considered the prime indicator of humanity, but the consequences of such a powerful concept must be actioned with caution.

The finality of true happiness is the ultimate goal of life’s harsh journey, and few are lucky to achieve it. The active yearning and contortion of happiness into simple emotion has proven to be continuously destructive, from the pleasure-seeking tyrant to the lowly and heartbroken adolescent.

I am not disputing the validity of happiness, but rather the path on which to achieve it; in fact, I fully understand and embrace happiness as the true catalyst for most human action.

Though philosophy deals with abstract ideology that seems unquantifiable, one can easily dilute the issue of happiness to a realistic realm. For instance, a thought experiment of substituting money with happiness may prove fruitful.

A man who wakes and sleeps thinking of money simply is a man who places all other threads of life lower than the sole need for money. No matter the reasons why money resides in his head, the likelihood that the money-seeking man will fall into a vat of–easy money–schemes and criminal earnings is significant.

To elucidate, the active longing for material success triumphed over moral excellence can eventually lead to undemanding and immoral paths for said success. The same can be said of happiness.

If one wakes thinking and sleeps dreaming about happiness, they too will fall victim to the vice-propagating world. Just as the money-seeking man falls to petty crime, the bliss-seeking man will fall to pleasure.

Pleasure is the adolescent to happiness, the runt and filth to happiness. Pleasure consists of an unchallenging activity, leading to a series of dopaminergic reactions that lack longevity and stability.

It does not help that our society permits so many pleasure-inducing resources. From drugs and pointless sex to technology, the path to happiness can easily skew into pleasure.

Still, when happiness comes to the forefront of rationalization and consciousness, then the chances of detrimental consequences greatly increase.

Instead, a path of meaning should be established. A meaning situated upon a reality that is both feasible and beneficial. Depending upon the person, the meaning of life will vary, yet happiness — as a byproduct — is always constant.

When one displaces conscious thought into working toward a goal worthy of respect and pride, they will likely achieve happiness in ordinary conditions. A father of two doesn’t work strenuous hours all day to be happy, but to be respected and responsible.

Nevertheless, the active need for happiness proves detrimental, from the most simple beings to the most powerful figures throughout history — such as Qin Shihuang, the founder of the Qin dynasty.

The multiple facets of pleasure like power, young love and innumerable vices can easily disguise themselves as happiness. Even so, time will wear down these fallacies.

In the end, the key to achieving anything close to true happiness lies within realistic goals set forth by determination and difficulty.