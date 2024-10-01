Country artist Luke Bryan has played a major role in the genre’s continued popularity for nearly 20 years, and his newest release is no exception.

Country music has experienced a recent revamp, and the genre has become increasingly less rural and more pop; in fact, artists like Morgan Wallen and Dasha have shifted away from folk-esque music and toward a more upbeat sound.

Even so, Bryan has continued to release music that sounds like that of his early career — like true country music.

Featuring songs that sound as if they could have been ripped from Bryan’s debut album, his Friday Release, “Mind of a Country Boy,” is likely a nostalgic trip to the past for long-time fans.

Nearly 20 years after the release of Bryan’s first record, titled “I’ll Stay Me,” his voice sounds almost identical to what it sounded like in 2006.

“Mind of a Country Boy” has a very strong start, with the album’s premier song — which doubles as the title track — proving that Bryan’s still got it.

The lyrics focus on different questions a “country boy” may ask himself, including “Do I sell my truck or trade it in?” and “Is the price of corn gonna turn around?”

As is typical of the country genre, the song doesn’t delve too deep into Bryan’s feelings, instead discussing some of his surface-level concerns.

The album’s following two tracks, “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” and “Country Song Came On,” are more upbeat melodies that are reminiscent of summer days.

“Another long, hard, working day gone. Time to pack it up and head on home. Sun’s gonna rise, and I know I gotta do it all over again,” Bryan optimistically croons in “Country Song Came On.”

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” feels similar to one of Bryan’s biggest hits: “Play It Again,” from his fourth studio album “Crash My Party.” Though the songs’ respective meanings are vastly different, their structures and melodies are highly comparable.

Both songs contain the same warm beats, while Bryan sings out quotes from women he knew in the past.

Throughout “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” Bryan sings, “And she’d say, ‘Love you, miss you, mean it. Boy, I’ll see you when I’m dreamin’.’”

This sentiment is echoed in his “Play It Again” lyrics, which state, “She was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is my song. I’ve been listenin’ to the radio all night long.’”

Though the album begins strong with three lively songs, it becomes more up and down as the track list progresses. The music is still enjoyable to listen to, but the album’s vibe takes a sharp turn, changing from a recollection of good times to a reflection on unpleasant memories.

“Pair of Boots” — the record’s fourth track — touches on Bryan’s heartwarming relationship with his sons Thomas and Tatum Bryan, using cowboy boots as a metaphor for his children growing up.

“He won’t know it yet, but he’s a step ahead ‘fore they ever hit the ground. Watch him put ‘em on and see the man he grows into,” Bryan sings thoughtfully.

Bryan dramatically shifts gears with track No. 9, which is called “She’s Still Got It.” In the song, he sings about a failed relationship with a past girlfriend, who had a “million dollar smile” and “tattoo on her wrist.”

Two tracks later, “For the Kids” presumably focuses on Bryan’s marriage with his wife Caroline Boyer. Bryan candidly sings about the union, suggesting that the couple only stays together for family purposes.

“We fill this house with love, but somehow lose it between us. We swore we’d never end up like this, married for the kids,” Bryan sings.

Hearing Bryan share his marital complications and nostalgia for the past shows a new side of him that some fans have never seen before. Moreover, this song provides more depth to his discography, deviating from typical country music stereotypes like singing about tractors and beer.

Overall, “Mind of a Country Boy” is a quick and enjoyable listen. Country lovers get the opportunity to see Bryan back in his element of creating fun music, also receiving some intimate glimpses into his private life.

Rating: 3.5/5