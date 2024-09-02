It took a total team effort from the Buckeyes to take down the Bison.

In a game where four different Buckeyes scored goals, No. 14 Ohio State (2-0) downed the Bucknell Bison (0-2) 4-1 Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field.

Within moments of the game’s start, sophomore midfielder Cam Standish scored to give Ohio State a 1-0 lead over Bucknell.

The first quarter featured a strong defensive showing from Ohio State, with the Buckeyes holding the Bison scoreless while outshooting Bucknell 10-0.

A scoreless second quarter saw the Buckeyes preserve their 1-0 lead over Bucknell after another defensively dominant quarter. Despite no goals from Ohio State’s offense, the Buckeyes still outshot the Bison 7-2.

Ohio State head coach Jarred Martin said the Buckeyes’ halftime lead was largely a result of the team’s quick start in the first quarter. He also gave props to his team’s strong defense.

“I thought we had a really great start,” Martin said. “I thought our first quarter was really sharp. We had some good passing sequences and put a lot of pressure on them, and credit to Bucknell, I thought their defense played tough.”

Halfway through the third quarter, the Buckeyes found their way into the back of the net again with a goal by graduate forward Makenna Webster, which was assisted by junior back Katie Fichtner.

With less than one minute of play in the third quarter, the Bison got on the scoreboard with a quick strike from sophomore midfielder Lauren Sanford.

The Buckeyes maintained a one-goal lead against the Bison after three quarters but would double their score from there.

After an aggressive start to the fourth period, the Buckeyes picked up another goal at the hands of junior forward Lindsey Roberts, who was assisted by Webster just minutes into the final quarter.

Roberts said Ohio State’s victory over Bucknell can be attributed to the team’s cooperation and solid relationships on the field.

“I think that our team definitely worked really well together,” Roberts said. “We communicated really well, found each other in the pockets. Having that bond together really helped us get through Bucknell and find a way to the goal.”

Quickly after Roberts’ goal, the Buckeyes scored once again. Assisted by junior forward Olivia Wallace, sophomore forward/midfielder Brenna Bough fired off the shot, stretching the Buckeyes’ lead to 4-1.

The Buckeyes defense held stout for the match’s remaining minutes, outshooting Bucknell 25-8 by the game’s conclusion.

Looking ahead to Ohio State’s away stints against Colgate University and Syracuse University this upcoming weekend, Roberts said she believes strengthening the Buckeyes’ efficiency in the circle will be a key part of finding success in both contests.

“I think we did a great job today,” Roberts said. “We definitely turned around, but I think we could continue to push ourselves to just be more efficient and make those goals.”

Ohio State’s first away match will take place 4 p.m. Friday at Colgate, which is located in Hamilton, New York. It will be followed by a trip to Syracuse, New York to take on the Orange at 12 p.m.