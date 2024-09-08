The Buckeyes came into Saturday’s game against Western Michigan knowing they wanted to establish the run game early.

But they didn’t know they would make history doing so.

Ohio State rushed for six total touchdowns against the Broncos, marking the first time that number has been attained since 2019.

Four different rushers found the end zone: Junior running back Quinshon Judkins, senior rusher TreVeyon Henderson, freshman back James Peoples and graduate quarterback Will Howard. The last Buckeyes to accomplish this feat were Mike Weber, Parris Campbell, Demario McCall and Johnnie Dixon in a 2016 matchup against Rutgers.

Judkins led the way with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns, followed by Henderson, who garnered 66 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns.

Peoples added 51 yards and a touchdown, while Howard found his way into the end zone as well.

The Buckeyes totaled an astounding 273 total rushing yards with an average of seven yards per carry against the Broncos.

Graduate center Seth McLaughlin said the Buckeyes aimed to establish the run early, and it’s imperative to be successful in the first couple of rush attempts to gain teamwide confidence.

“We go through our opening plays, like what we think we’re gonna call on the opening drives, and you see a lot of run plays in there, and you know we’re going to try to set the tone early with the run,” McLaughlin said.

Western Michigan had trouble bringing Judkins to the ground, and Howard said he was impressed with his first breakout game as a Buckeye.

“It’s like watching a highlight tape on the field,” Howard said.

Coach Ryan Day said Judkins is a strong runner, having the potential to break away and run for a touchdown any time he has the ball in his hands. Howard said both Judkins and Henderson are great assets to have because of their versatile play.

“They’re not only fast and quick, but they’re strong,” Howard said. “They’re gonna run over guys, run around them and run through them.”

When a team has two of the best, there’s often a competitive dynamic of who’s getting the ball more than the other. But with Henderson and Judkins, Howard said they’re both remarkable athletes and extremely talented team players.

“They’re so interchangeable it’s unbelievable,” Howard said. “The coolest thing about those two is that there’s zero ego. Those two are very tight, and I know they get along super well. Those two embody what this culture is about. How they work together, they don’t care who gets all the rushes or who scores the touchdown.”

Junior linebacker Sonny Styles said it feels great when the defense forces a three and out and the defenders get to sit back and watch the offense drive down the field. Styles also gave kudos to the offensive line as a unit.

“I was so happy to see our O-line come off the ball,” Styles said. “Some of those rushing touchdowns, it was like everyone was blocked. No one’s right there, so that was great to see.”

McLaughlin said the Buckeyes offense feels highly energized knowing they have two elite backs rushing behind them, just waiting to make a play.

“If you know, as an offensive lineman, if you’re making your blocks and everybody’s on the same page that there’s gonna be explosive runs, then it makes it really easy to keep going hard,” McLaughlin said.

Ohio State has emphasized Howard using his feet as a threat in 2024. Howard delivered on that promise when he crossed the goal line, tallying his first rushing touchdown of the season.

“There’s nothing quite like running a touchdown in,” Howard said. “Feeling the crowd and celebrating with your teammates in the end zone, there’s no feeling like that. It was pretty awesome.”