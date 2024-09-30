Following two straight contests with zero turnovers, the Buckeye defense bounced back in a big way Saturday.

In Ohio State’s first game of conference play against the Spartans, the Silver Bullets suffocated Michigan State, forcing three turnovers and securing crucial stops with their backs against the wall in the redzone.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he felt his defense stiffened up as the game went on, limiting the big plays that hindered the Buckeyes in the first half.

“I thought we did a really good job of shutting down, especially in the second half, but there’s some things we got to look at in the film and figure out,” Day said. “Kind of early on, like you said, some explosive plays in there that we got to clean up.”

The Spartans were on the Buckeyes’ heals early on, threatening to score before Ohio State’s defense forced a fourth-and-1. Michigan State elected to go for it, though to no avail, as graduate linebacker Cody Simon stonewalled Spartans sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles on a quarterback sneak.

Simon said the Buckeyes’ film study allowed the defense to adjust and predict the Spartans’ play calls. He also gave praise to fellow Ohio State defenders for holding strong together.

“We saw a little bit of how they would try to sneak some quarterback sneaks in if it’s really fourth and short or third and short, so we had a quick adjustment for it,” Simon said. “Everyone did their job, and it was a great play, so I’m just proud of my guys for stepping up, making plays and allowing me to make plays too.”

In the second quarter alone, the Buckeye defense forced two fumbles against the Spartans.

Michigan State junior tight end Jack Velling had green grass ahead of him on a 26-yard pass from Chiles, but Ohio State senior cornerback Jordan Hancock had other plans.

Hancock ripped the ball out of Velling’s hands, and junior linebacker Sonny Styles picked the ball up for the first of Ohio State’s three forced turnovers. Veteran Hancock said the turnover was simply a routine play for him.

“We work on that all week, stripping the ball and making plays,” Hancock said.

Two Spartan drives later, and the Buckeyes did it again.

Chiles rushed up the middle on a quarterback keeper before Ohio State’s defense stifled the Spartan gunslinger at the line. In the pile, Buckeye senior safety Lathan Ransom punched the ball out, and senior defensive end Jack Sawyer jumped on it from there.

Sawyer’s recovery marked the first time Ohio State forced and recovered two or more fumbles in a game since the Buckeyes’ 63-10 victory over Western Kentucky Sept. 16, 2023.

Deep into the third quarter, Buckeye senior cornerback Denzel Burke picked off an under-pressure Chiles and took the ball inside the Spartans’ 15-yard line, achieving Ohio State’s final forced turnover of the night.

Following the game, Day gave high praise to the Buckeyes’ secondary. Notably, he said sophomore safety Caleb Downs — who led Ohio State with six total tackles — made a particularly large impact against the Spartans.

“I thought [Downs] played great tonight, showed up in a big way on a bunch of different spots, and you can just see the acceleration of how fast he plays,” Day said. “Part of that is his athleticism, but another part is just the way he prepares. I mean, he prepares as hard as anybody on our team; he was all over the place tonight and made a huge difference.”

Day said forcing turnovers is vital for the Buckeye defense, with it being a difference maker as momentum shifts in close, competitive games.

“I mean, the turnover battle was huge in this game, and if we don’t get those turnovers, maybe it’s a different game,” Day said.