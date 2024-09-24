For Nate McBrayer, suiting up for the Buckeyes is more than just playing for a top program — it’s representing home.

Growing up in Columbus, McBrayer, a sophomore defenseman, spent his childhood cheering for Ohio State. Now, he’s donning the scarlet and gray himself.

McBrayer, a 2023 graduate of Dublin Coffman High School, has spent his entire life surrounded by the vibrant energy of Ohio State, which can be credited to his upbringing in a household steeped in Buckeye pride.

“We’re huge Buckeye fans,” Nate McBrayer’s father, Mike McBrayer, said. “We would take him to football games initially, and he would be mesmerized by the game, even as a little baby.”

However, it didn’t take very long, for Nate McBrayer to gravitate toward ice hockey as a young child, Mike McBrayer said.

“We took him to a Blue Jackets game when he was 3 years old,” Mike McBrayer said. “He sat there and watched the entire game.”

Shortly thereafter, Nate McBrayer began his own career in ice hockey.

“That Christmas, Nate’s aunt bought him a pair of skates,” Mike McBrayer said. “We then took him to the rink there at OSU and he just started skating, and he didn’t want to hold my hand, and he just took off by himself.”

This marked the beginning of a new era for the McBrayers, as Nate McBrayer would be the first in his family to play ice hockey.

Nate McBrayer spent the next 15 years relentlessly training and perfecting his craft on the ice — including two seasons with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League.

After countless hours of practice and perseverance, the long-awaited call from Ohio State arrived, offering Nate McBrayer the chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of representing the Buckeyes on the ice.

“The goal was always to come [to Ohio State],” Nate McBrayer said. “It was a full-circle moment for sure and once I signed the [letter of intent], I was super excited to get to campus.

Nate McBrayer’s attitude and work ethic were very important through his journey to Ohio State, Mike McBrayer said.

“He really focused on it, and he had a lot of fun doing it,” Mike McBrayer said. “He always had a smile on his face, even in scrums in front of the net or just after celebrating.”

Nate McBrayer’s family couldn’t be happier that his ice hockey career has taken him to Ohio State, Mike McBrayer said.

“He was born to be a Buckeye,” Mike McBrayer said. “It’s a great opportunity for him, and we love that he’s only 20 minutes away from us too.”

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said Nate McBrayer’s work ethic and dedication are why he has thrived at the collegiate level.

“He loves the game,” Rohlik said. “He carries that little chip on his shoulder every time he touches the ice, he’s not afraid of the moment and I think that’s part of what separates him from a lot of players.

As a freshman, McBrayer skated in 34 of 38 games, dishing out seven assists and blocking 23 shots.

Rholik said he understands the importance of having homegrown talent on the Buckeye team, as those who grow up with it understand Ohio State tradition best.

“It’s fantastic to have someone that’s grown up in the area that understands what it means to play for The Ohio State University,” Rohlik said.

Going into his sophomore season at Ohio State, Nate McBrayer said he has very clear aspirations for his Buckeye team.

“I really want to win a Big Ten Championship and a National Championship,” Nate McBrayer said. “Everyone in the locker room wants it.”