Roll out the red carpet for this Ohio State alum.

On Aug. 18, Gibson Davis — who graduated from Ohio State in the spring with a degree in moving-image production — won the 2024 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Ohio Valley Chapter, College Student Productions Awards Emmy in the “Fiction – Short or Long Form” category.

Davis said his winning film — titled “Hold Your Breath” — follows two scavengers living in a post-apocalyptic world, who form a bond in the most unlikely of times. The story was partially inspired by Davis and his wife, Alycia Davis’, experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[The film] was very loosely inspired by the story with my wife and how we got together, and ultimately having a kid during the pandemic,” Davis said. “I thought it would be interesting to explore what it’s like for people to go through something like that during, quote-unquote, ‘the bleakest of times.’”

Davis said the film, which includes no dialogue, was originally going to pay homage to silent-era comedies like “Safety Last!” and “The General.” But as the project developed, it morphed into a science-fiction/action film with an emotional core.

“I’ve always liked this idea of characters being unable to speak because of gas masks,” Davis said. “I really do love that silent filmmaking expression, ‘A picture tells a thousand words,’ and going forward, I plan to embrace that much more.”

Chris Skomra, a Columbus producer and technician, longtime friend and collaborator of Davis and executive producer of “Hold Your Breath,” said he is always happy to help Davis with a new project.

“It was a joy for me to help him produce this story where I could see the different callbacks and the little motifs that he put in, attaching the story of our two characters in the film, reflecting a mirror image of some things Alycia experienced,” Skomra said.

Growing up, Davis said he always knew the career path he wanted to follow.

“When I was 7, my grandma got me a little camcorder that sparked my interest. From there, I have always had a camera in my life,” Davis said. “I have been obsessed with making stories on film since then. It started small with my friends in the basement during sleepovers making silly little sketches, and over time it developed.”

Davis attended high school at the Delaware Area Career Center — a Columbus high school that offers students the opportunity to take more career-focused courses, also known as DACC — where he said he took digital design classes.

At the career center, Davis said he began to develop true industry skills and create a professional network of peers. He said his experiences at DACC helped him land work on commercials, music videos and short films.

After graduating from DACC, Davis said he initially planned to attend Bowling Green State University, but having a child during the pandemic changed those plans and led him to Ohio State.

“I’ve found a place where I can cultivate my family, and not have to sacrifice the important years and still work on my filmmaking,” Davis said.

Davis’ goal is not just making films in Ohio, but making them for Ohio.

“I love the idea of making films set in Ohio, for Ohioans,” Davis said. “That’s where I’m from, and I think I can tell the best story there.”

Notably, Skomra said Columbus’ film scene is currently on a downturn, as bigger companies have internalized services they used to outsource.

“The days of going onto a 30-to-50-person crew, large-scale commercial [project] that you’re not just taking because you have to take it, but you’re taking it because you would want to do the work, those days are slowly fading,” Skomra said. “We have a small chance to turn that around. If we don’t do something soon, we’re going to be in a worse spot than we are now, and my goal is to help change that.”

Skomra said he feels thankful for young talents like Davis, who are committed to staying and creating within the Midwest.

Should he “make it big,” Davis said he would love to return to Ohio State’s film program, which he said he believes has the “potential for greatness.”

“If I ever make it, the school will know because I’ll want to work with them,” Davis said. “I want to thank the people who got me to where I did.”

Though Davis said he is not currently working on any official projects, he said he is “always working on something.”

To watch “Hold Your Breath” — which will likewise be considered for a National Student Productions Awards Emmy — visit Davis’ YouTube channel.