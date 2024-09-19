With football season in full swing, Ohio State students, parents and fans may be in need of new game-day gear, and Instagram shop OSU Apparel has it covered.

An online clothing shop housed on Instagram, OSU Apparel will host a clothing pop-up shop event at Playa Bowls — located at 1952 N. High St. — Friday from 1-7 p.m. Sydney Bahrey, an Ohio State alum and the shop’s founder, said this is the second pop-up event she has hosted this year, having hosted a similar gathering at Playa Bowls Sept. 6.

“Our last pop-up shop was a success. We nearly sold out of our entire inventory. The event drew a line of eager customers waiting to purchase game day gear before we even opened,” Bahrey, who graduated in 2020, said in an email. “The overwhelming requests for restocking certain items from our supporters inspired us to host another event.”

Bahrey said following the success of the last pop-up, she is excited to host another event at Playa Bowls.

“We love returning to Playa Bowls because the staff is incredibly welcoming, creating a vibrant atmosphere where shoppers can enjoy delicious smoothies while browsing our items,” Bahrey said in an email. “Its prime location near campus consistently brings in a solid crowd.”

Bahrey said customers can expect to find a wide variety of clothes — both brand new and secondhand — including tank tops, T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and more at the event. She said the pop-up will be accepting payments of cash, Venmo and Cash App.

Bahrey said she sources the items for her shop from thrift stores in Columbus and Cleveland. She said with such a large selection of items available, she always has her eyes peeled while shopping.

“Finding quality thrifted pieces has become more challenging with the recent surge in popularity of thrifting, especially due to social media trends,” Bahrey said. “It often requires thorough searching to uncover unique items. I focus on purchasing pieces that are in like-new condition and that I would personally wear, ensuring they align with the aesthetic of our store.”

Bahrey said she also has a variety of handmade items available at the shop.

“I employ various techniques to hand-make our items, including sewing, cutting, tie-dyeing and redesigning thrifted pieces,” Bahrey stated. “Additionally, I create original designs using blank apparel, printing our unique logos and taglines to bring my creative vision to life.”

Bahrey said she first started the business during her second year at Ohio State. She said it all started when she and her roommate were getting ready for a football game and couldn’t find anything to wear.

“[We] had nothing to wear except for a few Ohio State T-shirts that we bought at Goodwill,” Bahrey said. “I took the shirts, cropped them and altered the neckline to be a bit more stylish. We loved the shirts so much; it was a light bulb moment that I could do this with thrifted tees and other girls would probably love them too.”

Bahrey said she launched the brand’s Instagram account the following summer in 2018, and things took off from there, with the account now having nearly 8,000 followers.

“Since the beginning, our brand has evolved significantly. I’ve shifted towards offering more custom pieces and unique designs,” Bahrey said. “I have also become more efficient in areas like photography, shipping and sourcing thrifted items, which has streamlined our operations as we continue to grow.”

Bahrey said although OSU Apparel is largely a one-woman show, she has had a lot of help from her mother, Kim Coleman.

“Having my mom by my side has been an enjoyable experience,” Bahrey said. “She has shared valuable sewing skills with me and working together has created an opportunity for quality bonding time, especially during the busy football season.”

Coleman agreed and said the opportunity to help her daughter build the business has been a great experience.

“I haven’t really thought of it as a business; it has been an enjoyable hobby that has allowed us to spend time together,” Coleman said in an email. “We have spent many hours shopping or working at our kitchen table on items for pop-up events over the years.”

Coleman said she has helped Bahrey with a variety of tasks for the brand, including photography, sewing and tie-dying.

“Sydney has been creating game day clothing since her freshman or sophomore year at Ohio State,” Coleman said. “It began as a hobby, helping friends get ready for all of the celebrations around campus for the football season.”

If students are not able to attend the upcoming event, Bahrey said she has other big plans for the brand, including to host more local events.

“We are currently developing a website, which we aim to launch shortly after our upcoming pop-up shop,” Bahrey stated. “Additionally, we plan to participate in more vendor events throughout the Columbus area, which will help expand our reach and connect with a wider audience.”

For more information about Friday’s pop-up and future events from OSU Apparel, check out the brand’s Instagram account.