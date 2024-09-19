This story was originally published Sept. 18 at 7:46 p.m. and was updated Sept. 18 at 8:42 p.m. to reflect new information from an interview with Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert.

A shooting occurred at 11th Avenue and North High Street around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Joe Albert of the Columbus Division of Police — also known as CPD. Ohio State has lifted its formerly issued shelter-in-place advisory, according to a 7:30 p.m. Buckeye Alert Columbus message.

Albert said there were two individuals on the sidewalk on the West side of North High Street who “produced firearms and fired shots at one another.”

One vehicle parked alongside North High Street was struck, and a Columbus Division of Fire medic was shot, Albert said. The injured medic’s condition is unknown to The Lantern at this time. Albert said paramedics inside the vehicle were not injured.

Additionally, an individual called 911 and said they believed they were shot, Albert said. The business Berry Blendz — located at 1585 N. High St. — was struck by a gunshot, and Albert said police think the injured individual was cut by glass from the impact.

Albert said the investigation will be “shut down for a little while.” CPD is waiting for detectives to arrive at the scene who will collect evidence and interview witnesses, Albert said.

Albert said he does not know if the individuals involved in the shooting were on Ohio State’s campus at any point, though a Lantern reporter saw at least 10 officers stationed outside Drinko Hall — where Moritz College of Law is located — around 7:35 p.m.

“If they were [on campus], that has not been passed along to me,” Albert said. “But obviously this is right next to campus, so close enough, even if he wasn’t on campus, close enough to being considered campus. So, very dangerous situation for everybody out here.”

An initial alert about the shooting was sent by Buckeye Alert at approximately 6:25 p.m., which stated individuals should avoid the area and remain indoors.

A second Buckeye Alert, issued around 6:43 p.m., advised those in the campus area to continue sheltering in place as CPD continues to investigate.

Sources reported that buildings such as Hagerty Hall, the Recreational and Physical Activity Center and Parks Hall were completely locked down around this time.

A third alert was issued around 7:30 p.m. and stated that suspects were believed to have fled the area, and the shelter-in-place advisory had been lifted.

“Police remain on patrol with a heavy presence,” the alert stated. It also stated people should “continue to remain vigilant.”

The Lantern is working to confirm whether any involved individuals are affiliated with Ohio State.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as further information is obtained.