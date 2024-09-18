Often hailed as the “universal language of mankind,” music possesses a remarkable ability to transform society for the better.

One on-campus organization aims to harness that power — not only by encouraging exploration and practice of music among students, but also by promoting philanthropic pursuits.

Symphonic Pioneers, a student-founded nonprofit in its second year at Ohio State, connects Buckeyes with underprivileged youth through music education and exposure, according to the organization’s website. Founded by Srihan Anand and Danny Kim, the club hopes to bring joy and inspiration to children who may not otherwise have an opportunity to explore music.

“We want to break down some barriers and serve the community,” said Anand, a third-year in biomedical science. “Now, we can do that by spreading musical access.”

Kim, a third-year in biochemical engineering, said the duo met while attending Solon High School — located near Cleveland — where they both shared a passion for music due to their respective experiences playing piano and a variety of string instruments in former school bands.

Kim said after arriving on campus, the duo’s appreciation for music’s impact on their lives grew even more, resulting in a desire to share it with those who lacked access to and encouragement in artistic experimentation.

“We benefited so much from playing music from a young age that we wanted to create a club for those who may not have had access to it,” Kim said.

In July 2023, Anand said they decided to create Symphonic Pioneers, and by September 2023, they were volunteering weekly at Starhouse, Central Ohio’s only drop-in center for youth experiencing homelessness and poverty.

“We just want to reach as many of those wanting to be involved in music who typically aren’t able to as possible,” Anand said.

At Starhouse — as well as other facilities at which the group volunteers, like Franklin County Children’s Services — Symphonic Pioneers hopes to pique children’s interests in different music genres and styles via musical activities such as live “jam sessions,” Kim said.

“Sometimes, we’ll just lay out our instruments for anyone interested who wants to come in and interact,” Kim said.

But it’s not just about performing, Anand said. The pair came up with their own simple curriculum to teach interested individuals how to read, write and eventually play music.

“We just teach the basics, like different notes and rhythms,” Anand said. “It’s great to watch. The kids are really talented.”

Though the club began as a mere twosome, Anand said Symphonic Pioneers has since expanded to over 20 student volunteers, who range in their fields of study from music to law to education.

“We’re for anyone who is wanting to have an impact not just musically, but in general,” Anand said. “This is an amazing club for that.”

As for what Anand and Kim hope to ultimately accomplish with Symphonic Pioneers, they said it’s all about the kids. Anand said the club aims to show that music is a beneficial life skill and can also serve as a healthy outlet for those who need a brief reprieve from reality.

“A lot of the kids are going through so much in their lives,” Anand said. “The one thing that can get them through is music, and once they start playing their instruments, they don’t have to worry about anything else.”

Anand said the nonprofit meets biweekly in the Timashev Family Music Building — located at 1900 College Rd. N. — Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with the next meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Anand said during the meetings, the club discusses volunteer opportunities at local foster and homeless shelters.

More information about Symphonic Pioneers can be found on the nonprofit’s website.