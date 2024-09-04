Attention all: The Gallagher brothers are back.

On Aug. 27, after years of speculation, Liam and Noel Gallagher — the famous rockstars and feuding brothers responsible for the creation of Brit-pop band Oasis — announced in an Instagram post that after 15 years, Oasis would be reuniting for a 2025 world tour.

According to another Aug. 27 Instagram post, the world tour is set to begin July 4, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales, and will finish in Dublin, Ireland Aug. 17 of the same year. The band also teased the possibility of the tour coming to the U.S. in a Monday Instagram story.

Though fans of ‘90s alternative rock are sure to be stoked by the announcement, one may wonder if local music connoisseurs have the same level of intrigue.

Tara Ryan-Gallagher, marketing, communications and booking manager at Used Kids Records, said though many of the store’s employees aren’t necessarily major fans, they still appreciate that the brothers are reuniting.

“It’s cool that they’re reuniting and that whatever feud that they had, they’re squashing, and for the sake of a reunion, it’s definitely exciting,” Ryan-Gallagher said.

Ryan-Gallagher said even before the announcement, Oasis was one of the bands the store always tried to have in stock.

“With a band that has longevity, obviously they’re still relevant,” Ryan-Gallagher said. “People are still talking about them. There’s always been a market. We’ll always stock their records as best as we can.”

Joey Feinberg, a fourth-year in finance and president of Ohio State’s Rock Music Club, said he is a fan of the band and thus excited to see them reunited.

“I feel like anyone who’s a guitarist is somewhat of a fan. Oasis is one of the first bands you sort of look into, right? With ‘Wonderwall,’ that’s such a staple in the guitar community,” Feinberg said. “But overall, I love to learn about their history, and their feud is infamous.”

Even so, Feinberg said he never expected a reunion of any kind to happen.

“They seemed pretty content with going their separate ways,” Feinberg said. “But I’m super excited that they’re finally playing together, and I hope that their connection rekindles from this and they can come and tour, not just the UK but hopefully worldwide.”

Feinberg said he remembers where he was when he heard the news about the reunion.

“I’d actually found out through our club GroupMe. The GroupMe was just going kind of wild with all the announcements,” Feinberg said. “People were talking about getting their Oasis ticket funds from their banks and traveling, so not just me, but a lot of people are Oasis fans today.”

Feinberg said he believes the band’s music remains popular, largely due to its distinct sound.

“If you talk to anyone you know — obviously musicians know a lot about them, and just fans of ‘90s music and fans of music before then — a lot of people really look into them for their sound and songwriting, but also their history is very interesting,” Feinberg said.

Feinberg said he is hopeful the band will bring its world tour to the U.S.

“I think that if they decide to go on tour with more dates, more locations, people will start to realize just how influential they’ve [become] in our generation today,” Feinberg said.