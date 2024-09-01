Three games in two days was no problem for the Buckeyes.

During its three-game weekend, Ohio State defeated Florida International University and the University of Northern Iowa. Notably, the Buckeyes’ third matchup against the No. 22 Dayton Flyers was called off due to unsafe playing conditions and humidity within the arena.

Game One

Ohio State (1-0) opened this season with a win over the Florida International Panthers (0-2) in three sets (25-22) (25-21) (25-14) Friday Night at the Dayton Flyer Invitational.

Both teams traded points throughout the first set, but graduate outside hitter Emily Londot led the team with five kills.

Set two continued the back and forth as the Buckeyes accumulated 19 kills, while the Panthers had 17.

In the third set, the Buckeyes were in complete control, leading by as many as nine points. Freshman defensive specialist Olivia Hasbrook stood out on the court, finishing with 13 digs in her Buckeye debut.

Londot led the team with 16.5 points and 14 kills.

The first match consisted of six ties and three lead changes, but the Buckeyes came out on top. This momentum carried over into their next battle against Northern Iowa.

Game Two

Ohio State got off to a quick start, jumping on top of the Northern Iowa Panthers 7-3. The Panthers fought to bridge the gap, but the Buckeyes were ultimately too much for Northern Iowa to handle. Ohio State scored seven of the final 11 points to get the set win, 25-20.

The second set featured a large and insurmountable nine-point lead for Northern Iowa. The Buckeyes brought the game closer, but despite their comeback efforts, the Panthers took the set 25-22.

In a highly competitive third set, the Buckeyes closed it out 26-24.

Northern Iowa built up a six-point lead during the final set; still, Ohio State brought it back and reclaimed the lead. The Buckeyes survived with the help of redshirt freshman outside hitter Grace Egan, who finished the game tied with her career-high 12 kills.

Game Three

In Ohio State’s final game of the Dayton Flyer Invitational Saturday night, the Buckeyes faced the No. 22 Dayton Flyers.

Regrettably, this contest wouldn’t get to see its end.

After two sets of play, Ohio State’s clash with Dayton was ruled a no-contest because of health and safety concerns for student-athletes. The first set, however, was equally matched between the Buckeyes and Flyers.

Both teams had hot stretches throughout the set, with ten ties and three lead changes occurring before Dayton ultimately pulled away to claim victory.

The second set continued the same pattern — a back-and-forth affair until the set’s final points. This time, the Buckeyes clinched the set, tying the game at 1-1.

Following the second set, disaster struck.

Dayton’s Frericks Center hosted 4,196 fans for the Buckeyes and Flyers’ matchup, marking a personal record for the stadium. But a lack of air conditioning caused humidity that made the floor unplayable, resulting in the game’s premature cancellation.

The game will not be made up by the Buckeyes and Flyers, according to the University of Dayton Athletics’ website.