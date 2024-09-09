The Buckeyes’ three games this weekend didn’t go as planned.

Despite going into the Florida Invitational undefeated, Ohio State came out 3-2. The Buckeyes downed Southern Indiana Friday, but suffered losses at the hands of Southern Florida Saturday and No. 10 Florida Sunday.

Game one versus Southern Indiana

The Buckeyes beat the Southern Indiana Archie Eagles (2-2) in four sets Friday night in the first match of the weekend tournament.

Ohio State came out swinging in the first set, winning it 25 to 12. The Buckeyes opened the second set up 5-0 and jumped out to a 15-4 lead before Southern Indiana called a timeout to try to stop the Buckeye momentum, but to no avail.

The Archie Eagles tied it up in the first set, but the Buckeyes pulled through and won it in the end.

Set two featured six lead changes and 13 ties, but Southern Indiana scored five straight to win the set 25-23.

Freshman defensive specialist Olivia Hasbrook was the first player to reach ten digs at the end of the second set.

Set three started neck and neck as the Archie Eagles took a 10-9 lead. But graduate outside blocker Emily Londot finished the set with eight kills, leading the Buckeyes to a 25-17 win.

Three consecutive aces from Londot in the fourth set and the final 2 points helped pave the way for Ohio State to close it out 26-24. In fact, Londot became the Buckeyes’ third all-time kill leader with 1,762 career kills.

Game two versus Southern Florida

The Buckeyes lost in five sets to the Southern Florida Bulls in their second game of the Florida Invitational.

Graduates Emily Londot and Rylee Rader helped keep Ohio State in control in the first set. The Buckeyes went on a 6-1 run, forcing a Southern Florida timeout and keeping their foot on the gas throughout the rest of the set, ultimately to win 25-18.

Southern Florida controlled the pace throughout the second set. The Buckeyes contributed four kills and a block late, but it wasn’t enough, as the Bulls beat Ohio State in the set 25-21.

The third set saw the Buckeyes go on a 5-1 run, forcing Southern Florida to take a timeout. The set continued with the teams trading points, as Londot and sophomore middle blocker Eloise Brandewie helped the Buckeyes take the set with two crucial blocks.

The Bulls began the fourth set on a 9-0 run and the Buckeyes ultimately lost 25-18.

In the fifth and final set, Londot and the rest of the Buckeyes forced the Bulls to take two timeouts by the time the score was 12-9.

Southern Floridia’s timeout helped the Bulls take a 6-0 run to close the set 15-12.

Game three versus No. 10 Florida

Saturday night, in the final of the Buckeyes’ games at the Florida Invitational, Ohio State lost in four sets to No. 10 Florida (5-1).

The first set was back and forth, with the Gators and Buckeyes trading early points. Ohio State picked up momentum and finished the set 25-20, with the help of redshirt freshman outside hitter Grace Egan and freshman defensive specialist/outside hitter Grace Wuebker.

The Buckeyes scored the first point of the set, but Florida took control early. Though Ohio State attempted to make a comeback, the Gators kept their rhythm, winning 25-20. Even so, Wuebker had a career-high six kills through the second set.

The Gators were dominant early in the fourth set, at one point leading by eight digits. Despite a Buckeyes comeback to close the gap to just 1 point, it was no match for Florida, who finished the set 25-23.

In the final set, the Gators were in control once again. Hasbrook helped tie the score at 11, but Florida regained the lead 15-13 at the media timeout.

The Buckeyes attempted to make a comeback, but it wasn’t enough time to take the set. Notably, Londot totaled 15 kills across the matchup.

Florida ultimately won 25-21, winning the match in four sets.

The Buckeyes will come back to Columbus for a weekend slate at the Covelli Center, beginning with a match against the Miami Hurricanes Friday at 7 p.m.