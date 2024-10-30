After 25 years of sitting vacant at 167 S. High St., the grand neoclassical columns of the Ohio National Bank will welcome the public once again — just not in the way people may expect.

A recent permit approved by the City of Columbus outlines the building’s redevelopment initiative, which will include the creation of a food hall, restaurant, bar spaces and an apartment complex — all while preserving its historical architecture.

The bank’s renovation is one of four central district projects to receive funding via tax credits in the Columbus and Newark area as a part of the 32nd round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program, according to the Ohio Department of Development website .

Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said in an email the program aims to revitalize Ohio’s historical areas for further economic growth and development.

“By restoring these beautiful buildings, we’re not just preserving our past — we’re turning them into lively hubs that attract investment in housing, businesses, and economic development,” Mihalik said. “The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit makes it easier to tackle these projects, helping ensure that our historic structures continue to play a vital role in Ohio’s economy.”

Echoing this sentiment, Rebecca Kemper, CEO of the Columbus Landmarks Foundation, said she believes the project will bring new life to the area while still honoring the bank’s significance as a historic landmark.

Columbus Landmarks has served the greater Columbus area for decades, preserving places of cultural and architectural significance since 1977, according to its website .

“Our thinking is that being able to bring back the Ohio National Bank is incredibly important, and we’re thankful for all of the adaptive reuses that are happening in that space,” Kemper said. “We’re very supportive of the Ohio National Bank landmark coming online in that way.”

“Adaptive reuse” refers to the revitalization of existing historical spaces for contemporary purposes, according to Planetizen .

Lucas Blair, a third-year in architecture, shared his perspective on the significance of preserving an architect’s original vision, and said he supports the practice of adaptive reuse in modern architectural endeavors.

“After 110 years, these exquisite details should not be hacked off at the whim of a developer’s fancy,” Blair said. “Rather, they should be maintained, and whatever new features that area added should then respond to the original architecture.”

In a similar vein, Kemper emphasized the importance of maintaining the city’s history while allowing for modern developments, encouraging other businesses and organizations to follow a similar approach.

“The hope is that we can, together, build for a vibrant Columbus future that celebrates quality new builds, as well as protecting those places that do hold our neighborhood histories.”





