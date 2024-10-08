Following a series of less-than-prominent releases spanning the late-2010s, Coldplay is seeking a comeback with its Friday album release, “Moon Music.”

The album — the band’s 10th studio album and the second installment of its two-part project, with the first album titled “Music of the Spheres” and released in October 2021 — ties Coldplay’s emotions of today with the serene piano and orchestral melodies that have defined its work since its debut in 2000.

This latest installment, an ode to the band’s signature sound, utilizes soft instrumentals and complex rhythms to convey emotional, nostalgic themes of love, healing and renewal. The album employs classical instrumental melodies that tug on the heartstrings of both old and new listeners.

The leading track and album namesake, “MOON MUSiC,” diverges into the realm of synth-pop while still engaging a distinctive piano melody. It begins with a complex blend of intense instrumentals before dissipating into a slow, reflective acoustic section, allowing frontman Chris Martin’s vocals to shine through.

One of the album’s singles, “feelslikeimfallinginlove” — which was released June 21 — features a seamless transition from the first track to the second. But even with celebratory synths and jovial rhythms, the song suffers from shallow, repetitive lyrics, making it feel lackluster compared to the rest of the album. Upbeat melodies are overshadowed by excessive “la-la-las” and surface-level lexicon.

The third track, “WE PRAY,” is an edgy, danceable collaboration with artists Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI. Coldplay’s signature touch of dramatic instrumentals is overtly present in the song and the featured artists’ voices flow well together, yet the frequent transitions between dynamic techniques yield a chaotic final product.

“JUPiTER” exudes a hopeful, almost hymnal energy, preaching for self-acceptance and embracing growth. Though the instrumental components are relatively simple, Martin delivers complex lyrics: “She saw in colors others couldn’t see. Jupiter, named for a planet, would pretend to be. Somebody way less extraordinary.”

Coldplay takes on a full pop-focused persona in “GOOD FEELiNGS,” as the laugh track and unnecessarily overlapped vocals result in a borderline childish composition.

The following track, cleverly titled, “🌈,” is the longest by far, with a total playback time of six minutes and nine seconds. The song has a dreamy, intergalactic sound, ending with an excerpt from an interview with writer Maya Angelou, a poet and civil rights activist, who rose to prominence in 1969 with her book “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

Officially named “Alien Hits/Alien Radio,” track six encapsulates the cosmic character of the album, serving as a dramatic interlude for the piece as a whole.

Nothing resonates with the original Coldplay sound more than track eight, “AETERNA.” This song is, again, primarily devoid of vocals like “ONE WORLD” and “🌈,” but the spunky, upbeat mood and intense dynamics make for a musically well-rounded tune.

Though the surface-level lyricism and poorly-executed features may hold “Moon Music” back from stardom, both devoted fans and easy listeners can find something to love about the album’s out-of-this-world sound and nostalgic feel. Regardless, the overarching themes and the dedicated spirit of the artists lend it some redeeming qualities.

In a Sept. 4 Instagram post, Martin gave insight into the underlying message of the album and the band’s inspiration behind its creation.

“I think what Moon Music is trying to say is maybe love is the best response, even when that feels difficult to do- which I definitely find it hard to do a lot of the time,” the vocalist said in the post. “In a way, it’s a reaction to feeling so powerless in the face of so many crazy things happening internally and externally.”

This isn’t the end for Coldplay’s timeless archive, with two more records set to release in upcoming years. Ultimately, “Moon Music” marks a period of self-acceptance and renewal in the orbit of the band’s discography.

Rating: 3/5