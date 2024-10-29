Tyler Gregory Okonma, best known as Tyler, the Creator, is undoubtedly one of the most influential alternative hip-hop artists to emerge in the last 15 years.

In fact, his unique vocalistic style, memorable lyrics and masterful production skills have solidified him as one of the leading artists in his genre.

Following a three-year hiatus since the release of his last album, “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Okonma is back with his seventh studio album, “CHROMAKOPIA.”

The album was released at 6 a.m. Monday following a Friday X post from Okonma that read, “YOU CAN LISTEN TO IT WHEN YOU WAKE UP, YOU DONT HAVE TO DEPRIVE YOURSELF OF SLEEP FOR SOMETHING THAT IS GOING TO BE THERE WHEN YOU WAKE UP*”

The album opens with “St. Chroma,” which features Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar and utilizes a strong, military march-like beat as Okonma chants, “Chromakopia,” and the repeated lyric, “Don’t you ever dim your motherf******g light for nobody.” This lyric pairs perfectly with the album’s theme, which involves Okonma’s masked character, St. Chroma, and represents his freedom to express himself and not “dim his light.”

Okonma’s distinctive rap style on “St. Chroma,” paired with Caesar’s melodic vocals, offers a perfect intro that leads listeners into the rest of the album.

The album’s third track, “Noid,” introduces Okonma’s wish for privacy and struggles with fame, with lyrics like, “Living between cameras and recorders, I want peace but can’t afford ya,” and “Privacy? Huh, yeah, right, I got a better shot in the NBA.”

Both “I Killed You” and “Judge Judy” feature backing vocals from Childish Gambino, whose melodic vocals and catchy R&B production mesh beautifully with Okonma’s rapping.

The album’s ninth track, “Take Your Mask Off,” which again features Caesar, continues the discussion of inauthenticity, with multiple references to the idea of hiding one’s true identity. In the second verse, Okonma sings about a closeted gay man with the lyrics, “Since a kid, you knew somethin’ was up. Had you thinking God would hate you so you covered it up.”

This lyric is all the more powerful considering Okonma himself has repeatedly referenced his own sexuality throughout his seven studio albums. Throughout the song, Okonma and Caesar repeat the lyric, “And I hope you find yourself,” offering advice and hope for people who feel as though they have to hide who they are.

This message is a key takeaway from “CHROMAKOPIA,” which references self-suppression not only lyrically, but also with the mask Okonma wears as the St. Chroma persona — a symbol of feeling like one has to repress themselves for the approval of others.

The album’s 12th track, “Like Him,” is arguably the most personal on the album, featuring a voice recording of Okonma’s mother talking about how much he resembles his father. In the chorus, Okonma sings, “Mama, I’m chasing a ghost. I don’t know where he is. Do I look like him?”

By calling his father, who was not present during his childhood, a “ghost,” Okonma addresses the lack of a relationship while also desiring to know more about him, despite his anger about his absence.

Closing out the album is the 14th track, “I Hope You Find Your Way Home,” which concludes the album’s theme of self-discovery. Throughout the song, Okonma expresses his desire for his audience to live authentically, repeating the title of the song multiple times throughout.

During the emotional outro, Tyler includes a voice note from his mother who tells him, “I’m proud of you. I’m proud of you bro. Like, you just never cease to amaze me, like, you just, there’s no words for how I feel.” This perfectly wraps up the album, showing that Okonma is finally secure in his identity.

“Chromakopia” is a beautiful album filled with immense artistry that showcases Okonma’s passion for his work. The production is captivating, the lyrics are inspired and the overall message of the album is powerful. “Chromakopia” is an unforgettable album that will be remembered as one of Okonma’s best.

Rating: 5/5