As fall semester progresses, more and more students who plan to move off campus are joining the scramble to secure student housing for the 2025-26 academic year.

Even when stress is high, Buckeyes should pull out their reading glasses and scan the fine print before signing any lease.

Finalizing an off-campus lease can be a major milestone for students, leading to various emotions like nervousness or relief. By following advice from legal experts and Ohio State’s Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement office, student renters can ensure their signing processes are both exciting and stress-free.

Find compatible roommates

After living in the dorms, students are likely well-versed in the numerous challenges that may accompany living with roommates.

Frank Kremer, chief counsel at Ohio State’s Student Legal Services, said finding a compatible roommate is one of the first steps students should take before signing a lease.

“Being friends, classmates, co-workers with somebody is one dynamic,” Kremer said. “Living with someone is a different dynamic. Are they compatible from a schedule and lifestyle standpoint? What is their financial situation?”

Many students might think to sign leases with immediate friends; even so, considering different people’s personal boundaries and standards is important. Before signing a lease with somebody, students should try to have baseline conversations about guest rules, cleaning schedules, finances and personal schedules, Rachel DeMooy, off-campus residential experience manager at Ohio State, said in an email.

Ohio State Student Legal Services offers a sample roommate agreement students can use while finding compatible co-tenants, which they can access by sending an email request to [email protected].

Consider location and budget

Though rent costs are set at the start of each leasing year — typically ranging from August to July — there are additional costs students must consider when living off campus.

Wi-Fi, utility, transportation and grocery bills can add up fast in the long term, and students should account for these fees before signing a lease that may fall outside their financial means, DeMooy said.

When it comes to budgeting with roommates, different leases have different responsibilities with regard to finances and who needs to make payments, Kremer said.

“There are individual leases where you only have financial responsibility for yourself, like your rent and damages you cause,” Kremer said. “At the other end of the spectrum, there are joint liability leases, where if you’ve got a roommate or multiple roommates, you are all jointly liable for any financial obligations under the lease.”

Regarding location, Kremer said roommates with different majors might frequent separate on-campus areas and buildings based on their disparate class schedules. If one student is in the Fisher College of Business, whereas another student is in the medical school, finding an apartment that suits both individuals can be difficult.

In a similar vein, DeMooy said getting to know the neighborhoods available can help students make a choice.

“There are 13 different neighborhoods just in the University District, the area that [borders] campus,” DeMooy said. “Learning what is offered in the areas you are considering (like restaurants, transportation, etc.) can help you narrow down where you want to live.”

Research the property owner

While on the hunt for off-campus housing, it can feel like a free-for-all when the deadlines for signing leases finally arrive.

Prior to signing, students should make sure that even if they love their chosen residence, they are also compatible with the specific real estate company they are signing with, DeMooy said.

“Students should do their research when it comes to who they will be renting from,” DeMooy said. “The Off-Campus Housing Network Housing Search allows students to learn about in-network property owners that work with Ohio State and commit to additional safety and community based requirements.”

With a vast array of property owners in the Columbus area — including Buckeye Real Estate, Hometeam Properties, Peak Property Group and more — students can conduct personalized research via companies’ websites, reviews and customer testimonials.

Students can also reach out to friends, family and co-workers to see if they have any past experience with the company that they plan to rent from, Kremer said.

Kremer said contacting a leasing company directly with any questions can also be productive.

“Establishing a respectful and open line of communication can be helpful for any future maintenance or rental issues,” DeMooy said.

Take note of red flags

Lines could be out the door to sign leases at leasing offices, especially for houses and standalone apartments. Kremer said it’s not ideal, however, to sign a lease before seeing a property in person.

“If a landlord is unwilling to let you see the lease agreement before you pay a holding fee or deposit, that would be something that would give me a pause, especially if they are unwilling to let you see the unit,” Kremer said. “I strongly, strongly encourage students to tour the actual unit they would be renting rather than relying on pictures on the internet or model units.”

Another leasing red flag is if the company makes certain promises during the leasing process, but has refused to cement them in writing, Kremer said.

“If a landlord is saying, ‘Between signing a lease now to move in, we’re going to renovate the kitchen and bathroom and all of that for you’, OK, well let’s put that into an addendum to the lease and put it in writing,” Kremer said. “If the landlord’s not willing to commit to all of that, that would be a concern for me.”

Take advantage of Ohio State’s resources

Ohio State offers several resources that students can take advantage of to make their leasing processes seamless.

Specifically, Ohio State’s Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement office provides an Off-Campus Living Guide, and Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government also has a free Renter’s Guide.

DeMooy said students should also attend an off-campus living session before signing a lease. Off-campus living sessions are held in collaboration with Student Legal Services and the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement office. The next session will be held on Nov. 7, and students can register through the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement website.

“The sessions are designed for students, parents, guardians and other college student supporters who are looking for more information on the off-campus housing process,” DeMooy said.

Additionally, Kremer said Student Legal Services offers resources that cover almost everything regarding off-campus housing, with lease reviews being one of its most prevalent services during this season.

SLS will review leases with students, pointing out any specific rules the landlord may not legally be allowed to implement and what rights students have under their leasing agreements, Kremer said.

To schedule an appointment with SLS, visit its “Off-Campus housing resources” webpage. For more off-campus resources, navigate to the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement office’s website.