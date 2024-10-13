A scoring clinic from midfielder Alex Matan was the difference for the Crew in their dominant victory of the Revolution.

The Columbus Crew (18-9-6) defeated New England (9-4-20) 4-0 behind a hat trick from Matan in the final home game of the MLS regular season Saturday at Lower.com Field.

Matan was elated to achieve his first-ever hat trick.

“I’m just so happy,” Matan said. “I scored more goals in one game than I scored in my past seasons.”

The Crew wasted little time getting on the board, scoring two goals within the first 15 minutes.

Columbus defender DeJuan Jones used his left foot to put the ball past Revolution goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic for the Crew’s first goal, just five minutes into play.

Two Crew midfielders, Aziel Jackson and Dylan Chambost, were credited with the assist.

Nine minutes later, Chambost continued to show his playmaking skills, assisting Matan for the second goal of the game.

Through the first 45 minutes, the Crew outshot the Revolution nine to six, while also controlling the ball for 56% of the opening half.

Jackson said the message at halftime was simple: hold the lead.

“Just stick with what we are doing,” Jackson said. “We were able to manipulate them well, get behind them and be patient with the ball.”

Just minutes into the second half, Revolution midfielder Ian Harkes had a scoring chance from outside the box, but missed to the outside of the right post.

After New England’s early attack, Columbus regained control of the pace of play.

At the 64-minute mark, Matan scored his second goal of the game from the center of the box, with the assist from defender Rudy Camacho, his first of the year and increased Columbus’ lead to 3-0.

Matan wasn’t satisfied with just two goals.

Eight minutes later, he found himself free with the ball on a breakaway and took advantage, netting his third goal of the night on Ivacic for the coveted hat trick, and extending the lead to 4-0.

With a total of 20 shots – and eight on goal – the Crew showcased all of their offensive capabilities.

Tonight’s game marked the seventh time Columbus has scored four or more goals in a game this season. Both a club record and the most amongst teams in the MLS this year. The Crew also set a club record for most goals in a season with a total of 69.

Jones said he believes the Crew can carry their momentum into the postseason if they continue to challenge themselves.

“I think it’s just intensity from the start,” Jones said. “We have to continue to push our standards and challenge ourselves each and every game.”

Columbus will play their final game of the regular season Oct. 19 against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.