The Buckeyes have finally fallen.

The No. 4 Ohio State field hockey team suffered its first loss of the season 1-0 against No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The first quarter saw only one shot on goal from either team.

In the second quarter, the Wolverines outshot the Buckeyes 4-2 but neither squad was able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities as the game remained scoreless heading into halftime.

Michigan tallied the only goal of the game in the third quarter when freshman forward Cami Wiseman put the Wolverines up 1-0.

The Buckeyes recorded five shots in the third frame but weren’t able to find the back of the net.

The fourth quarter saw much of the same as the first three frames. Neither team was able to get back into the scoring column, finalizing the score at a mere 1-0.

The Buckeyes will return home to face No. 17 Penn State Friday at 3 p.m., followed by a Sunday matchup against Kent State at 1 p.m. Both contests will be broadcast on Big Ten+.