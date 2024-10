Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate is listed as questionable for the Buckeyes against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday.

In the first four games, Tate has garnered 14 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown.

The following players are listed as out:

Freshman running back Rashid SeSay

Senior wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Junior running back TC Caffey (out for season)