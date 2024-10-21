The Buckeyes’ next road game officially has a set kickoff time.

No. 4 Ohio State’s Nov. 2 matchup against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will be a noon kickoff, the Ohio State athletic department announced Monday.

The Buckeyes have defeated the Nittany Lions in each of their last seven encounters, most recently claiming a 20-12 victory in The Shoe Oct. 21, 2023.

In their most recent game, the Buckeyes suffered a 32-31 defeat in the closing seconds against the now-No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

But before an expected top-five matchup at Penn State, the Buckeyes will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.