Disclaimer: The Lantern’s “Best of OSU” polling was conducted via social media and should not be considered statistically representative of Ohio State’s extended student body.

Among Ohio State students and Columbus residents, Forno Kitchen + Bar has grown into one of the city’s most popular restaurants, even being voted “Best Short North Splurge” by The Lantern’s readers for this year’s “Best of OSU” special edition.

What’s more, for those who know where to look, the eatery also features a speakeasy-esque cocktail lounge, which is modeled after secret bars that rose to prominence during the Prohibition era and is thus the reason for the lounge’s hidden nature.

The Forno Speakeasy — which opened roughly one year ago in October 2023 — is now open every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Forno marketing manager Chloe Landers said. To enter, patrons must find the secret door, which opens to a staircase leading down to the speakeasy.

Sydney Heckeler, a fourth-year in international relations and Forno’s head hostess, said the speakeasy’s current space used to be a storage area for employees. It’s been exciting to see the barroom develop while still retaining its sense of mystery, she said.

“I’ve been working at Forno for about a year,” Heckeler said. “Since I started working, we had opened the speakeasy, and since then, it’s steadily gotten more and more popular, but I still feel like it’s a little bit of a well-kept secret.”

Landers said the restaurant aims to create a distinct dining experience for guests, distinguishable from neighboring restaurants and bars.

“Forno seeks to show anyone and everyone a great time through every aspect of dining,” Landers said. “From the intentional lighting to the highly trained staff, our goal is to provide our guests with an experience.”

The speakeasy, Landers said, is no exception.

“The Forno Speakeasy is a great time, perfect for events and intimate moments,” Landers said. “It’s our hidden gem.”

Heckeler said the speakeasy, though more “intimate” than Forno’s main dining area, still seats up to 50 people.

“It’s big, but it’s still pretty intimate. The ceiling is kind of low, so it definitely has that speakeasy, underground bar vibe,” Heckeler said. “There’s a full bar with barstools, but also tables, cute little couches with tables, then a whole couch section.”

Heckeler also said she wishes more Ohio State students knew about the speakeasy, as she believes it’s an ideal hangout spot for younger and older demographics alike.

“One audience I feel like the speakeasy hasn’t gotten to yet is people at [Ohio State] — college students. It is a really fun, cute little hangout area,” Heckeler said. “Especially if you’re looking to find an area [that has] a more relaxing vibe but [is] still pretty cool and unique. It’s good for pictures, for sure, and for celebration.”

Landers said Forno’s atmosphere, especially when it comes to its speakeasy component, is designed to make guests feel as though they are in a big city like New York City or Chicago.

“Forno makes me, personally, feel like a city girl,” Landers said. “It’s perfectly lit, and the service is spectacular. I think Forno gets the reputation as a splurge spot because it delivers a high-end product with an experiential hospitality component. It’s a pretty value-driven place.”

To enjoy both aspects of Forno, Heckeler recommends visiting for a late dinner and then staying until the speakeasy opens at 8 p.m. She said the speakeasy can also be rented out for a night, whether it’s the entire space or just a specific portion.

More information about Forno, including additional details about the speakeasy, can be found on the restaurant’s website.