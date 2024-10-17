Disclaimer: The Lantern’s “Best of OSU” polling was conducted via social media and should not be considered statistically representative of Ohio State’s extended student body.

In Jake Diebler’s first full season at the helm of the Buckeyes’ basketball program, the team observed one significant change: the Buckeyes aren’t just a team, but also a family.

Bruce Thornton, who was voted “Best Male Athlete” in The Lantern’s 2024 “Best of OSU” polling, has stepped into a leadership role for the Buckeyes, hoping to lead his team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his collegiate tenure.

With his collegiate career halfway completed, Thornton — a junior guard — said he has not only worked to adapt to the Buckeyes’ new additions, but has also taken teammates’ advice to develop his own skills further.

“I’m not ashamed of asking people like, ‘What do y’all do there? How did y’all prepare, get ready for games as a team?’” Thornton said. “So, I’m trying as a leader, so I can understand how to help everybody.”

Despite earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors in 2023-24 — leading Ohio State with 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game — Thornton and the Buckeyes fell short of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Thornton reflected on the past two seasons and noted their “ups and downs,” expressing frustration with a lack of success under previous head coach Chris Holtmann.

“It was some of the worst college basketball, and we did have some positives,” Thornton said. “There’s a lot of learning curve, and what I tell my teammates now is that it’s a long season.”

Thornton said his leadership must translate to an effective product on the court, also emphasizing the importance of achieving both personal and team goals that weren’t accomplished in his first two seasons.

“Definitely a national championship,” Thornton said. “I feel like the reason I came here was to go to a Big Ten and national championship.”

Thornton said Diebler’s involvement in all facets of coaching, namely playing during practice, has helped the coach foster chemistry with Thornton and his Buckeye teammates this season.

“It’s great because as a former college player, he understands the daily grinds,” Thornton said. “So, him still trying to get out there, it’s definitely fun and funny sometimes, but it’s great vibes. You’re just seeing his passion each and every day.”

When it comes to his team vision, Diebler said it’s crucial to have players like Thornton, who lead by example in and out of play.

“As we’re trying to establish a pace, an intensity, a passion, a work and energy, I think a leader’s responsible to demonstrate that on a daily basis,” Diebler said.

Senior forward Kalen Etzler, Ohio State’s longest-tenured player, had a similar sentiment about leading on and off the court.

“One thing that always sticks out in my mind is when people say, ‘You can’t build a good car with crappy parts,’” Etzler said. “That’s a big part of basketball, and seeing your top guys give it their all every day makes a difference.”

Notably, Diebler expressed the importance of making his team feel connected to his own family.

“These guys know that my wife, and I and our family consider them family, and there’s a time commitment from our standpoint to them for that to be real,” Diebler said. “I think, more importantly, they know, like most family members or parents would, I’m just committed to doing everything I can to help them grow as men, certainly as players, but as men too.”

The shift in energy to a more family-like atmosphere has done wonders for the Buckeyes’ morale, Etzler said.

Over the offseason, Diebler invited his team over to his house for “family dinner nights,” hoping to allow players and coaches to develop deeper relationships outside the game.

Etzler said it’s easy to see the positive impact Diebler’s family dinners have had on his team.

“He cares a lot about us, and I love it,” Etzler said. “Just going to dinners at his house and stuff, you can feel the real family aspect. You can just see the guys respond to it.”

What’s more, Thornton said family extends beyond just the team.

Specifically, Thornton said knowing that “Buckeye Nation” will support him on his journey to grow into a better basketball player has played a key role in boosting confidence.

“They’ve been with me through the good, the bad and the ugly,” Thornton said. “It doesn’t get any better to see Buckeye fans in the U.S., outside the country, it doesn’t matter. Like, if you say ‘O-H,’ somebody’s going to say ‘I-O.’”