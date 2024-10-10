As the new season approaches, Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Jake Diebler spoke at a media day press conference Tuesday, previewing the 2024-25 Buckeye team and his first full season at the program’s helm.

After two weeks of practice, Diebler met with media representatives to outline the Buckeyes’ offseason, express his goals for the team and speak on Ohio State’s new additions.

Here are three main takeaways from Diebler’s press conference at the Schottenstein Center.

Playing with pace

The Buckeyes finished 8-3 after Diebler took over at the end of last season, also securing an upset victory over No. 2 Purdue on Feb. 18. Diebler expressed his excitement about building on the squad’s late-season success, as a faster pace led to positive results for Ohio State.

“We had some success playing faster last year, and I think that, for me, it served as validation as to how I thought I wanted to play when I was fortunate enough to become a head coach,” Diebler said.

As the upcoming season approaches, the Buckeyes will continue to emphasize a quick tempo, which Diebler believes aligns well with the team’s talent and personnel.

“We recruited to that a little bit this spring,” Diebler said, highlighting his intent to push the pace when building the Buckeyes’ roster.

Strength in depth and versatility

A crucial aspect of this year’s team that Diebler mentioned was depth, including a good mix of size, speed, defense and shooting that could help Ohio State on both ends of the floor.

“Depth is a real strength for this team, and, again, it provides us with a great deal of versatility,” Diebler said. “That’s exciting for a coach, to give some opportunity for some creativity.”

The Buckeyes also have multiple older, experienced guards like senior Meechie Johnson Jr. and junior Bruce Thornton, whom Diebler believes should bring some comfort and leadership to the program.

Additionally, fifth-year transfer Ques Glover is another veteran guard who adds depth to the position, further strengthening the backcourt.

To take advantage of the team’s depth, Diebler said he plans to use a longer rotation at the start of the season, one that could potentially feature 10 or 11 players. This strategy will help keep players fresh throughout games to help maintain a high level of intensity.

As for the starting five, Diebler said those tough decisions are still up in the air.

“I would say right now, today, based on what I’ve seen in practice, we have a starting seven or eight,” Diebler said. “I know, at some point, we’re going to have to pick five guys to get their name called, but I think, for us, that we have multiple guys who certainly could start.”

Building relationships and culture

The Ohio State men’s basketball team is forging a new identity under Diebler, whose coaching philosophy centers on building strong bonds.

“My coaching style is all about relationships,” Diebler said. “Some of the best advice I got when I became a head coach was to be yourself.”

Diebler said a family-like atmosphere will help his team compete in the newly expanded Big Ten conference, which now includes Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

“I just believe that Ohio State basketball, as a whole, is a big family,” Diebler said. “I have a great deal of passion about that, and, at minimum, our guys, when they leave this program, will feel that and know that they’re part of something special.”

With less than a month before their Nov. 4 matchup against Texas in Las Vegas, the Buckeyes are focused on strengthening their camaraderie through high-energy practices. This focus on teamwork and intensity will be critical as they prepare for the upcoming season.