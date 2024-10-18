James Hong’s path to Ohio State’s men’s ice hockey team has been anything but ordinary.

Hong, a freshman forward for the Buckeyes, has lived in three different countries, each shaping his somewhat unconventional path to the Buckeyes.

From the hockey culture of South Korea to the rinks in Canada and now the United States, Hong’s diverse experiences have given him a global perspective on the game — one that’s ready to make an impact in Columbus.

“None of my family members knew about hockey,” Hong said. “I just started skating at a local rink and started playing hockey when I was seven years old.”

Hong was born in Seoul, South Korea and lived there until his family moved to Vancouver, British Columbia when he was just 3 years old. While in British Columbia, Hong played for the Vancouver Thunderbirds, a minor hockey association.

After spending several years in British Columbia, Hong and his mother relocated to Toronto.

“Me and my mom made the decision to move to Toronto to get more exposure and get into the different hockey market they have there,” Hong said.

Hong played for the Toronto Marlies and Don Mills Flyers while in Canada. After spending two years there, 13-year-old Hong and his family made the jump to the United States by way of Irvine, California.

There, Hong spent three years playing for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks AAA from 14U to 16U.

Ohio State freshman forward Jake Rozzi said Hong refers to this time in his life as one of his favorite parts of his childhood.

“He talks a lot about his time in Anaheim,” Rozzi said. “He grew up there playing for the Ducks.”

It wasn’t until 2021 that Hong began his United States Hockey League career for the Waterloo Blackhawks, where he spent two seasons. He went on to play his final USHL season for the Madison Capitols in Wisconsin in 2023-24.

In three seasons in the USHL, Hong netted 43 goals and dished out 59 assists for 102 points.

Despite his young age, Hong is already accustomed to the international stage, as he’s represented South Korea at two separate events.

“The first was a Euro Challenge during my second year at Waterloo, and it was against Hungary, Slovenia and Italy,” Hong said. “It was my first time in Italy, and it was a great experience.”

Hong’s second showing on the national stage came last season during the Olympic Qualifiers in Poland, in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“It’s just a whole different game with the bigger ice rink and different systems, but putting my national flag on my jersey is a pretty cool experience,” Hong said.

Caden Brown, an Ohio State senior forward who also played alongside Hong in Waterloo, said it’s been a pleasure to follow Hong’s journey and hear about his international experiences along the way.

“When we were in Waterloo, he left to play in an international tournament with South Korea, so that was pretty cool for him, and cool for us to be able to watch him go do that and play for his country,” Brown said. “It’s super cool to learn about his culture and learn about hockey.”

Brown also noted Hong’s effectiveness on the ice and said that he is a natural dangling the puck on his stick.

“He’s a really smart player, and he’s quick,” Brown said. “He’s a goal scorer, and likes having the puck on his stick.”

Rozzi said Hong’s success isn’t just due to his skills — it’s his positive attitude that sets him apart as well.

“He’s a great skater; I think that’s the first thing you notice,” Rozzi said. “He’s also a great guy and teammate that raises the atmosphere in the room.”

Hong’s journey to Columbus may surprise some, but for him, the decision was clear — he said he knew Ohio State was the perfect fit the moment he stepped onto campus, feeling an instant connection to both the team and the school.

“Seeing how they do things here, seeing how I was treated, the facilities, the culture,” Hong said. “I think I committed as soon as I got to the airport because it was a no-brainer for me.”