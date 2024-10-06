The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team earned its first, though unofficial, win of the 2024-25 campaign Sunday, as they took down Niagara 3-2 in overtime.

Despite it being an exhibition game, head coach Steve Rohlik said the team was competitive and wanted to get the victory.

“We always want to win in everything we do,” Rohlik said. “A lot of guys got on the ice tonight, and that always gets guys off on the right foot.

Ohio State got on the board early, courtesy of graduate forward Joe Dunlap, as he slid the puck in between Niagara goalie Pierce Charleson and the right post at the 11:20 mark.

Dunlap missed a majority of last year due to a preseason injury that kept him out for the first half, and an injury on Feb. 24 against Michigan State that ended his season after only 13 games.

“I’ve been through a lot with the surgeries,” Dunlap said. “I’m just pumped to be back with my group.”

The Purple Eagles answered back two minutes later with a goal from senior defenseman Brayden Doyle.

Both teams came out of the first break swinging as each squad found the back of the net within the first six minutes of the second period.

Niagara opened the scoring less than 90 seconds into the period with a rebound goal from junior forward Noah Hackett to take a 2-1 lead.

Despite this, the Purple Eagles only logged one more shot in the next 18 minutes and were held to just three attempts in the period.

“I felt our guys were up and down a little bit, but we went through some stretches where we played pretty fast and pretty well defensively,” Rohlik said. “That stretch in the second, we just kind of shut them down.”

Four minutes later the Buckeyes tied it again as fifth-year forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine found fellow forward Davis Burnside across the crease as the junior netted a wrist shot.

Despite the Buckeyes and Purple Eagles both logging a goal in each of the first two periods, the contest remained deadlocked at 2-2 in the third frame.

The Buckeyes attempted just five shots in the period, while Niagara logged eight.

A little over 90 seconds into the overtime period, the deciding strike came as sophomore forward Riley Thompson fed the puck to Dunlap, who was streaking down the middle of the ice.

Dunlap, one-on-one with the goalie, slapped the puck into the net for his second goal of the night, as well as the game-winner for the Buckeyes.

“Tommer [Riley Thompson] made a great play off the wall with two guys on him,” Dunlap said. “I tried to swing a little higher near the blue line and came down on the puck and tried to shoot it clubside, and lucky enough, it went in.”

The Buckeyes are set to begin their regular season schedule Oct. 11 at the Schottenstein Center against the American International Yellow Jackets. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

“You’ve seen them at the national tournament here lately, and they’re well coached,” Rohlik said. “We’ve got to have a good week of practice, this is a big week for us on the ice.”