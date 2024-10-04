Max Montes stepped onto the ice last season as a wide-eyed freshman, eager to prove himself among seasoned players.

Now, less than a year later, Montes finds himself a locker room leader.

Following a breakout debut season that earned him the unofficial “freshman of the year” title from his teammates, Montes, a sophomore defenseman, eagerly awaits the beginning of the 2024 campaign with new goals and a growing confidence.

“For the boys to recognize me as freshman of the year is a big thing for me personally,” Montes said. “I think that’s given me a lot of self-assurance as a player.”

Ohio State men’s ice hockey head coach Steve Rohlik said the recognition Montes received carries a lot of weight in their locker room.

“Anything coming from your peers means more than anything,” Rohlik said. “They’re the guys in the locker room with you every day, they’re the guys in the trenches with you, and I think that gives Max confidence that he’s doing some things right on the ice.”

Montes’ leadership is also recognized by Sam Deckut, a sophomore forward for the Buckeyes.

“He’s loved by everyone on the team,” Deckut said. “He’s a great leader, and his words carry a lot of weight in the locker room.”

In his freshman season, Max skated in 37 of 38 games, notching 18 points with nine goals and nine assists.

All nine of Montes’ goals came in the second half of the season.

“The second half of the year is when I really started producing and playing well,” Montes said. “I think I was using my speed, being confident with the puck, making smart plays and just using my scoring ability as well in the offensive zone.”

Ohio State men’s ice hockey assistant coach JB Bittner said Montes was at his best in the second half of his freshman campaign.

“Max’s first year was great,” Bittner said. “He fought through some learning curves, as a young player usually does, and his game really took off in the second half of the year.”

Despite the recognition as freshman of the year, Montes understood there were parts of his game that he still needed to improve upon during the offseason.

“I felt like this summer, I really got after in the weight room, just trying to build my body to be stronger in the corners and just stronger in battles and then kind of on the ice,” Montes said. “I wanted to improve my defensive zone work a little bit and my ability to protect the puck.”

As the upcoming season approaches, Montes said it’s vital for the Buckeyes to be successful in Big Ten play.

“I think it’s really important for us to win at least half of our games in Big Ten play,” Montes said. “I think we struggled winning those games during the first half of last season.”

Rohlik said he’s eager to see Montes in his second season at Ohio State, and hopes to see him continue to improve as a player.

“Sometimes guys will have a decent freshman year and take a step back their sophomore year,” Rohlik said. “You just have to push yourself to be better everyday, and I certainly think he has the mindset to do that.”

With 19 total points to his name, Montes said he looks to eclipse that number in his sophomore season.

“I’d love to have over 30 points this year,” Montes said. “I want to start where I left off last season, and I think that’s an attainable goal for me.”