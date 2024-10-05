Both Ohio State and Michigan entered the contest unbeaten.

The Buckeyes prevailed in a big way.

The No. 4 Buckeyes defeated their archrival Michigan Wolverines 6-3 behind two goals each from graduate midfielder David Wrona and junior midfielder Marko Borkovic Friday night at M-I Soccer Stadium.

Just three minutes in, the Buckeyes got on the board. Borkovic sank the ball into the bottom left of the net. The goal was assisted by Wrona and junior midfielder Ashton Bilow.

This marked the ninth time this season the Buckeyes scored first.

In the 31st minute, Wrona and Ohio State struck again. Wrona headed the ball into the top right corner of the net off an assist by senior midfielder Michael Adedokun to put the Buckeyes up two.

The Buckeyes ended the first half with six shots on target, allowing the Wolverines seven, while accruing five fouls to Michigan’s six.

The Ohio State offense came out of the break aggressive, finding five shots early into the second half. However, Wolverines junior forward Oliver Martin found an opening with a shot to the bottom left of the goal, assisted by sophomore defender Dylan Davis to cut the lead to 2-1 in the 60th minute.

The Buckeyes’ retribution came 10 minutes later, with Adedokun extending the Buckeyes’ lead, sinking the ball into the bottom left of the net, following an assist from Bilow to put Ohio State ahead 3-1.

Ohio State didn’t stop there.

Moments later, Wrona scored his second goal of the night with a shot to the bottom right of the net, following assists from Bilow and junior midfielder Luciano Pechota, extending the Buckeyes’ lead to 4-1.

Pechota followed his assist with a shot to of the Wolverines’ goal, putting the score at 5-1 in the 78th minute.

A minute later, a foul committed by sophomore goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson sealed Michigan’s fate, granting Borkovic a penalty kick.

Goldson sealed the Buckeyes victory with a shot to the bottom left of the Michigan goal, marking his second goal of the night for a 6-1 lead.

In the final eight minutes, the Wolverines scored twice to narrow the final score to a three-goal Buckeye victory.

The Buckeyes return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Monday at 7 p.m. to take on the Washington Huskies.