When asked what topics to avoid bringing up in polite conversation, the universal answers that transcend language and culture are almost unanimously religion and politics.

Engaging in these discussions is certain to cause blood pressure to rise, hairs to stand up on necks and muscles to tense. “Conclave” doesn’t shy away from either of these subjects, and similar stress responses are to be expected when viewing it.

“Conclave” is a pretty simple concept, based on a historic real-world issue — when the current pope of the Catholic Church dies, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing his successor’s selection.

“Conclave” does the near impossible — it makes church exciting. As candles are lit and incense is burnt, a competitive flame between different factions of the Catholic Church divides the halls of the Vatican, resulting in a chess match that draws obvious comparisons to “Succession” or “Knives Out.”

What’s most interesting about “Conclave” is that it doesn’t ignore the real-world controversy and chaos of the Catholic Church. It’s painfully aware of the scandals and contrasting political ideologies that stain the piety of a church built upon the rock of purity.

In being cognizant of the tribulations of one of the world’s most populous faiths, “Conclave” ties in topical issues that extend beyond the stained glass of church windows.

The film touches on doctrinal dichotomies of other major organizations, including on-the-nose allusions to increasingly polarized belief systems in contemporary American politics. In doing so, “Conclave” feels like a movie destined for a release during a time in which debates surrounding the issues the film grapples with have never been more heated.

“Conclave” benefits from a remarkably reserved performance from Fiennes that may go under appreciated due to his emotional restraint, as well as a scene-stealer in Isabella Rossellini (“Blue Velvet”), who plays a secretive nun that deals in whispers and rumors among the many cardinals.

The performances are accompanied by a biting classical score which conveys an equally harsh contrast between the film’s primary colors of black, white and blood red.

A movie about Catholic leaders arguing for two hours is sure to be a hard selling point for many viewers, but give “Conclave” a chance, and it will become clear why it’s hard to argue against it deserving the title of 2024’s best film.

Rating: 4.5/5