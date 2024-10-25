Former Ohio State professor of military science Lt. Col. Michael Kelvington has been under investigation for sexual misconduct and “conduct that could constitute non-consensual sexual penetration, stalking, and/or prohibited relationship,” according to records recently obtained by The Lantern.

Kelvington, a leader in Ohio State’s ROTC program, was previously relieved of his university position and replaced by Lt. Col. Steven Spiker June 7 as part of an ongoing Title IX investigation .

The Lantern filed a records request June 18 in an effort to learn more about what prompted the investigation and Kelvington’s removal. Thursday, the university fulfilled the request, providing emails from Ohio State’s Office of Institutional Equity that outline the “general substantive nature” of allegations submitted against Kelvington.

Records show on March 8, the OIE received allegations that Kelvington had engaged in “non-consensual sexual penetration” while an individual was intoxicated and that Kelvington used his position of authority within the ROTC to pressure the individual into doing so.

Additional allegations include Kelvington kissing the back of an individual’s hand, “constantly” contacting an individual to ask her to engage in a sexual relationship — despite her repeatedly stating she was uncomfortable and asking Kelvington not to contact her — placing his hand on an individual’s hand and making sexual comments, touching an individual’s buttocks and contacting an individual to dissuade them from reporting such conduct.

The Lantern could not confirm whether such incidents involved the same individual or multiple people, as university spokesperson Ben Johnson said “personally identifiable student information” was redacted from the records.

Though The Lantern was also unable to confirm the investigation’s current status, Kelvington said in an email he rejects these allegations.



“I deny any sexual misconduct from my role as the Professor of Military Science,” Kelvington said. “I am, however, concerned that selective leaks of information will jeopardize the investigatory process and endanger the privacy rights of all individuals involved in these allegations.”

Records show on March 27, Kelvington sent a series of “supporting documents” to the OIE as part of its investigation, which included 16 character statements from alumni, female cadets and lieutenants, current and former cadre members and more. Such documents also included photos, screenshots and receipts that Kelvington said support his testimony, though The Lantern does not have access to his testimony to confirm any of its details.

Additionally, records include nine sworn statements submitted between Jan. 25 and Feb. 28 from individuals whose names have been redacted as part of the OIE’s investigation. Four of those statements allege either witnessing Kelvington’s prohibited behavior or being direct victims of it.

Five statements either expressed support for Kelvington’s innocence or perceived any behavior they saw and/or heard about as unproblematic, such as one individual who said they believed this was “a false allegation with zero proof” or another who said they “have never felt disrespected” by Kelvington and “know that other cadets feel the same.”

“Ohio State has no tolerance for sexual misconduct or harassment of any kind. When misconduct is alleged, we respond quickly to offer support services where needed, and investigate the allegations and hold individuals responsible when warranted,” university spokesperson Chris Booker said in a statement. “We have taken steps within ROTC to create a safe and healthy environment and support any cadets in need of services.”

According to prior Lantern reporting , the U.S. Army Cadet Command confirmed Kelvington was issued a “no-contact order” Jan. 22, mandating he not interact with cadets and “perform administrative duties only.”

Kelvington was later removed from his position and replaced by Spiker, who had served as the university’s interim professor of military science.

The U.S. Army Cadet Command collaborates with universities to recruit, teach and train senior ROTC cadets so they can be prepared to enter the Army as “officers of character” after their time at university and once they are commissioned, according to its mission statement on the U.S. Military Installations’ website .

Additional previous Lantern reporting revealed Kelvington had violated a “stay away order” in February and March, respectively, which meant he was only able to be on campus for approved appointments. At that time, he had been reassigned off campus while an ongoing Title IX investigation took place.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is a federal statute that prohibits sex-based discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website . Sexual assault, other forms of sexual violence and mistreatment of LGBTQI+ students are, among several others, “key issue areas” encompassed by Title IX, according to the website .