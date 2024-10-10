Toughness — more specifically, how difficult it can be to achieve on a game-to-game basis — has been the story of Ryan Day’s coaching tenure at Ohio State.

Toughness in the trenches includes running the football and, conversely, stopping the run. This brand of toughness has been the difference maker between national championship rings and what the Day-era Buckeyes have: nothing.

Saturday night, toughness will, again, make all the difference. And it may just determine the success of Day’s remaining tenure in Columbus, which is fitting, as Oregon was responsible for poking the initial holes in the head coach’s reputation.

In 2021, the Ducks came to Ohio Stadium and out-toughed Ohio State — something that was an unfamiliar feeling under previous Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. The 35-28 defeat gave Day his first regular-season loss, but also set the stage to expose his biggest weakness.

During the 2021 game, former Ohio State running back Miyan Williams and current senior rusher TreyVeyon Henderson were generally stymied on the ground. Henderson, the lead back, ran for nearly 7 yards per carry during that season. Against Oregon, he was held to just 4.5 yards per rush.

Additionally, the porous Buckeye defense of 2021 allowed former Ducks rusher C.J. Verdell to rip off an astounding 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at a rate of 8.1 yards per carry.

In his Tuesday press conference, Day said the Buckeyes’ lack of toughness in the 2021 matchup versus the Ducks played a major role in the loss.

“That’s how you lose games,” Day said. “So, we’ve gotta do a better job running the ball and playing defense.”

Running the ball is critical in big contests because it can quiet the crowd. If a team successfully imposes its will on another, this not only limits the other team’s ability to gain momentum, but also speeds up the actual game and gives the opponent fewer possessions.

The Buckeyes have not yet faced a true challenge in 2024, though their early returns have shown great promise. Both Ohio State running backs — Henderson and Ole Miss junior transfer Quinshon Judkins — are averaging about 8 yards per carry.

The offensive line, though much maligned, has held its own. On the other hand, the Buckeye defense is ranked No. 5 in the country with an average of 73.6 rushing yards allowed through five games.

New Ohio State play-caller and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is quite familiar with the Ducks. In fact, the college football world became fixated with Oregon under Kelly, who coached the Ducks’ program from 2009-12.

Across five games, the Buckeyes have passed the “toughness test” with flying colors, but Saturday will provide a unique challenge.

The team that runs the ball and stops the run will win this game. The Buckeyes have the advantage on both fronts, rushing for an average of 222.2 yards per game compared to the Ducks’ 164.4.

The Ohio State defense is currently ranked No. 3. in rush yards allowed nationally, with just 72.6 yards per game. Oregon, however, is not far behind, ranked No. 24 by allowing 101.4.

Still, in a hostile road environment against the No. 3 team in the country, there are no guarantees for the 2024 Buckeyes.

The toughness question has haunted Day for years now, and it almost feels cruel that it grows louder with each subsequent loss. It may be unfair that Ohio State can be the tougher team in 99% percent of its games, but the 1% is what the Buckeyes’ head coach is known for.

The assertion that the Buckeyes aren’t tough is so overtly offensive to Day that he was willing to call out former college football coach Lou Holtz on national television over such accusations in September 2023.

When push comes to shove, good teams show up in big moments because of toughness. If the Buckeyes and Ryan Day want to change the narrative, they will have to follow suit.