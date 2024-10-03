Long gone are the days of staring at blank Google Docs — or Microsoft Word; to each their own — when tackling graduate school applications.

As deadlines draw closer, students may struggle with how to approach the repetitive cycle of filling out applications. A large part of the process is crafting a personal statement — an essay meant to showcase university applicants’ backgrounds and personalities.

In a large sea of applicants, it may seem difficult to stand out from the crowd. Even so, Brian Orefice, assistant dean of graduate studies, said in an email that though many applicants have similarities — especially in areas like grades, extracurriculars and coursework — the personal statement gives them an opportunity to highlight their “unique journey.”

Orefice said customizing the personal statement to better fit individual institutions will also help strengthen an application. He recommends applicants be specific in their statement, whether that be by identifying faculty members who conduct research in their specific field of study or by including information distinct to the applicant’s university of choice.

“The more you can do to make the connection explicit between how your interests and qualifications match the mission/values of the graduate program to which you are applying, the better,” Orefice said.

Matthew Page, senior assistant dean for Graduate Student Experience, said in an email the personal statement offers admissions committees a “more holistic view” of an applicant.

“As interviews are often not a part of the graduate admissions process, a personal statement may help to tell the applicant’s story in a way that isn’t fully apparent in an application form,” Page said.

Page said he suggests that applicants use the prompt as a guide when tackling their personal statement response.

Furthermore, Orefice said crafting a detailed personal statement will help supplement other parts of the application process, such as letters of recommendation. He said programs typically ask for three letters of recommendation from faculty members who can speak to an applicant’s qualifications, so forming strong relationships with educators in an applicant’s field of study is a necessity.

“If [applicants are] thinking of graduate or professional school, [they should] be sure to form relationships with faculty that [they have] had in class or have worked with [them] on undergraduate research,” Orefice said. “Graduate school applications are reviewed by faculty committees, and they value the perspectives their peers provide in recommendation letters.”

Page said if applicants are unsure about where to find resources to aid them in the application process, they should simply follow the trail of their personal and professional goals.

“By speaking to their goals, graduate studies committees will have a better understanding as to how applicants would be good fits for their programs and how they may use their degrees in the future,” Page said.

Orefice said there are university resources available to help applicants craft their statements. The Center for the Study of Teaching and Writing — located in Smith Laboratory — is home to the university’s Writing Center.

The center offers in-person and online consultations, as well as individual and group writing support. Appointments can be made via the Writing Center’s website.

Ultimately, Page said the key factor for grad school applicants is finding a program that fits their long-term goals.

“Personally, I believe that institutional fit is just as important, if not more so, than the admissions process,” Page said. “Applications are certainly necessary, but finding a graduate program that a student feels comfortable in is, arguably, more important than the process used to gain admission to said program.”