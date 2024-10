Friday’s HalleBOOia! variety show, held within Ohio State’s School of Music, marked the event’s 30th anniversary.

The show featured 11 performances from groups like the Flute Troupe, CELLOHIO and the Trombone Ensemble. Performers dressed in their best seasonal attire, with ballerinas, ghosts and even “Star Wars” legend Yoda gracing the stage.

More information about future School of Music events can be found here.