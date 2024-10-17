Disclaimer: The Lantern’s “Best of OSU” polling was conducted via social media and should not be considered statistically representative of Ohio State’s extended student body.

Even the best can face difficulties in becoming effective leaders.

Buckeye star forward Cotie McMahon, who was named “Best Female Athlete” by The Lantern’s readers for this year’s “Best of OSU” special edition, is no different.

McMahon — a junior — helped lead a team of veterans to earn an appearance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. After being expected to make the Final Four by many analysts and fans, the Buckeyes were instead stunned by the No. 7 seeded Duke Blue Devils in just the second round, sending them home for good.

This season, McMahon must pick up the pieces of a Buckeyes squad that lost seven of its 10 leading scorers headed into 2024.

McMahon said she’s been navigating the transition of losing her own personal mentors — including former Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon — while she takes on the role they once played in her life.

“Losing [Sheldon] has kind of affected me a little bit,” McMahon said. “You know, I always looked to her, but now a lot of people are looking to me, so I just have to get used to playing that role.”

Ohio State women’s basketball head coach Kevin McGuff expressed the importance of having McMahon and other veterans lead a youthful Buckeyes roster.

“We certainly got to lean on them because we have so many newcomers,” McGuff said.

For the 2022-23 season, McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and her rise to prominence didn’t stop coming into her sophomore campaign with the Buckeyes.

McMahon started all 32 games in the 23-24 season on her way to First-Team All-Big Ten honors during the 2022-23 season. She was Ohio State’s second leading scorer, dropping 14.4 points per game and adding a team-high 6.3 rebounds.

Despite her exponential improvement as an underclassman, McMahon said she believes she still has room to grow as a player.

“Just my outside shot,” McMahon said. “Mostly catch and shoot because, you know, my game is mostly off the dribble and into the paint, so nine times out of 10, the defenders are going to play off me.”

McMahon said her personal opportunities for growth also span off the court, as she understands she must evolve as a leader in order for the Buckeyes to truly flourish.

“My biggest thing that I’ll teach them is just to have confidence,” McMahon said. “Because when you have confidence, you can really do anything.”

On Sept. 3, McMahon was named to the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup, led by head coach Christina Batastini.

Batastini said McMahon’s combination of a strong physical skill set and basketball-oriented mind makes her a threat with the ball in her hands. She also said her competitive drive is unlike anything she’s ever seen.

“She’s an assassin, like she is hyper-competitive,” Batastini said. “Just her will to win, for me, was pretty high.”

McMahon admitted that like everybody, she has her own faults.

Patience, she said, is the quality she most wants to nurture moving forward.

“I don’t really have patience, and I’ve kind of struggled with it,” McMahon said. “Especially because we have a huge freshman class. It’s just different; I haven’t really seen or had to fill the role of anyone because when I came in, it was all upperclassmen.”

McGuff said he knows McMahon has the potential to successfully lead the Buckeyes all season, but noted the importance of her getting off to a strong start.

“I think if you look at last year, [McMahon] played really well like January, February and down the stretch of the season, but kind of got off to a slow start for her standards,” McGuff said. “I just think, hopefully, she can put it together from day one to the last game.”