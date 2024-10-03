Two Buckeyes were awarded for their performances in the women’s ice hockey team’s Friday-Saturday sweep over Bemidji State.

Freshman forward Jordyn Petrie was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week, and junior Hailey MacLeod merited the WCHA Goaltender of the Week title.

Petrie scored three goals in two games against Bemidji State, earning Rookie of the Week honors after only four collegiate games. She said she was surprised to win the award, but also that she’s just sticking to what she knows.

“I wouldn’t say I have expectations to score or get assists, but I do have expectations to play the way that we are taught to play,” Petrie said.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native has scored four goals thus far, putting her at a tie for the most in the country. She also leads all rookies nationally with five points.

Petrie said she credits her success to her teammates.

“The goals that I scored, it was because our team was doing the right plays for me to be able to get the puck and score,” Petrie said.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said she knows her players come to Ohio State to be successful, and she holds them accountable in return.

“When they receive success, it’s good for them,” Muzerall said. “Especially in a true rookie, in Petrie, getting points in key moments when it matters with Duluth and then getting us going on Saturday in Bemidji too.”

After losing her first game as a Buckeye to her former school in Minnesota Duluth, having transferred to Ohio State in [insert month and year here], MacLeod earned the Buckeyes a shutout against Bemidji State Saturday. She said maintaining a strong mentality was the key to her bounce-back performance.

“Coming to a new team is always nerve-wracking, but all the girls have been super welcoming and have made me feel very welcomed,” MacLeod said. “It’s helped me perform at my best.”

MacLeod said having initial games under her belt made her feel comfortable enough to achieve the shutout.

“I think for first-game jitters, just getting those out of the way, and then you can get back into a groove of being in games,” MacLeod said.

Muzerall said it can be tough for an athlete to have a great game but not be included in the box score, making a shutout all the more valuable.

“It’s important for goaltenders to get the big shutout so that it can boost their confidence,” Muzerall said.

MacLeod’s record improves to 1-1-0 on the year, with a .911 save percentage.

Muzerall said she expects more impressive play from MacLeod moving forward.

“We see a lot of great things in her game, and she’s very much a student of the game, always asking how to be better,” Muzerall said. “So, I think I’ll see much more improvement in her game quickly because of how invested she is to get better.”

The No. 5 Buckeyes will be back in action this weekend against No. 8 St. Lawrence. The teams will face off at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Appleton Arena.