Two clutch end-of-set runs by the Hoosiers inevitably led to the Buckeyes’ demise.

The Indiana Hoosiers (9-5, 2-2 Big Ten) defeated Ohio State (7-7, 0-4 Big Ten) in four sets Sunday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Hoosiers opened the game with a commanding 11-5 lead, causing the Buckeyes to take a timeout. The rest of the set was all Indiana, who took control of the set with a 9-4 run. Ohio State countered with a 3-0 run of its own, but it wasn’t enough, as the Hoosiers won the first set 25-15.

The Buckeyes started the second set with a 6-3 lead. Indiana took a timeout facing a 16-13 deficit, as graduate outside hitter Emily Londot accumulated an early 10 digs.

Ohio State increased its lead with a block point by outside hitter/defensive specialist Reese Wuebker, though the Hoosiers crept back, battling back to a one-point difference at 23-22.

Two kills by Indiana senior outside hitter Mady Saris helped the Hoosiers score three of the final four points to win set two, settling the score at 25-23.

Londot earned her ninth kill to start the third set, but the set was still deadlocked at 10 points each. Indiana scored three straight points, resulting in an Ohio State timeout.

Londot helped the Buckeyes stay afloat and tied the match at 15, earning her 14th kill. The match marked her eighth career double-double of notching at least 10 kills and 10 digs.

Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg won a challenge that tied the set at 21. The game was even at 22, and it was Ohio State who made the last run.

A shared block from Wuebker and graduate middle blocker Rylee Rader broke the tie, giving the Buckeyes a one-point advantage before kills from Wuebker and Londot sealed Ohio State’s 25-23 set win.

In the fourth set, the Buckeyes scored the first four points, earning a 6-1 lead. Indiana responded and went on a 5-0 run to go up by two.

The Hoosiers pushed their lead to 13-9, but the Buckeyes scored five of the next six points to tie the set at 14 apiece. Indiana scored three final points to win the fourth set 25-22.

Ohio State will return to action in Evanston, Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats 8 p.m. Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.