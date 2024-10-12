The Buckeyes dominated the Wildcats on the way to their first conference victory of the year.

Ohio State (8-7, 1-4 Big Ten) earned its first Big Ten win against Northwestern (3-10, 1-4 Big Ten) in straight sets (25-23, 25-16, 26-24) Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

Northwestern opened its first set with an 8-3 lead, causing Ohio State to take a timeout. Midway through the first set, the Buckeyes went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-12 lead.

The Wildcats fought back to take the lead at 23-21, although a 4-0 run by the Buckeyes finished out the set 25-23.

Ohio State started the second set with a commanding 11-6 lead. After Northwestern battled back to cut the lead to four, the Buckeyes scored five straight, capped off by a combined block from graduate outside hitter Emily Londot and graduate middle blocker Rylee Rader.

The Buckeyes led by as much as 12 points and finished the second set 25-16 on freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist Reese Wuebker’s third ace of the game.

Ohio State opened the third set with a 4-1 lead, although Northwestern tied the set at nine. The Buckeyes went on yet another 4-1 run to take a 13-10 lead off an ace from sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlyn Hoffman.

Moments later, the set was tied at 23.

Each team traded a point before Ohio State closed the third set with two straight. Londot’s ace finished off Northwestern to win the set 26-24, giving the Buckeyes the match victory.

The Buckeyes will hope to carry the momentum into their home matchup against the rival Michigan Wolverines 1 p.m. Sunday at the Schottenstein Center.