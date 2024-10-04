The Ducks made quick work of the Buckeyes in their trip to Columbus.

Ohio State (7-6, 0-3 Big Ten) hosted the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) in the Buckeyes’ first conference home game Thursday, seeing defeat in a quick three-set sweep (25-23) (25-21) (25-14).

Buckeyes freshman outside hitter Emmi Sellman said the team had a good plan entering the game, but fell short in its execution.

“I feel like we didn’t really execute the things that we were talking about and things we were planning,” Sellman said.

In set one, Oregon took an early 15-13 lead, which prompted an Ohio State timeout. The crowd erupted after Buckeye graduates outside hitter Emily Londot and middle blocker Rylee Rader split a block to take a 17-16 lead.

Ohio State attempted to recoup with two timeouts and a challenge call won by head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg. However, Oregon closed out a tight first set 25-23.

Londot said she wishes the team’s assertiveness had extended to the second set.

“Between the first and second sets, we didn’t come out as the aggressors as much as we did in the first set, which could have been better,” Londot said.

Oregon scored four straight in the second set, which caused the Buckeyes to take a timeout. Following the timeout, sophomore middle blocker Eloise Brandewie notched a block of her own, and shared another one with Londot. But the quest for momentum failed.

Oregon took control and never looked back, winning the second set 25-21.

Londot said she felt the Buckeyes could’ve been better from the second set on.

“Between [sets] two and three, I think just that communication piece kind of fell through a little bit,” Londot said.

Oregon opened the third set 6-1, forcing a Buckeye timeout. The Ducks maintained complete control of the set, up as much as 11 points throughout, ultimately beating the Buckeyes 25-14.

Londot said the team has two practices before its next game and will need to take advantage of those opportunities.

“I think just working on our passing game, our offense and just really focusing on our side,” Londot said.

Ohio State will head to Bloomington, Indiana Sunday to take on the Hoosiers at 1 p.m.